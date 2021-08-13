BUSINESSES can now protect themselves against the cost of employment disputes with a new service from a Sunderland law firm.

Richard Reed Solicitors has launched a new service that includes an optional legal insurance policy to cover the legal expense of employment tribunals, settlements and the cost of awards.

And experts at the practice say its new, comprehensive Employment Law Protection Scheme will ensure businesses aren’t faced with unforeseen and often considerable costs.

The full-service scheme, which can be customised to the needs of individual clients, caps all employment legislation and HR costs.

It also includes access to unlimited advice from a qualified employment law solicitor, auditing of current policies and practices and guidance on how to avoid claims arising in the first place.

Legal industry experts fear that changes in the way workplaces operate in the wake of the pandemic could lead to a rise in the number of employment tribunal claims.

“And the costs associated with these claims can be astronomical,” said Lisa Branker, employment lawyer at Richard Reed Solicitors.

“Businesses can spend thousands of pounds defending themselves at tribunal,” she added, “not to mention the time, uncertainty and stress that are an inevitable consequence of employment disputes.

“Our Employment Law Protection Scheme removes that burden by providing a combination of comprehensive legal support and insurance.

“So, it protects employers from claims which ordinarily would cost them thousands of pounds in legal costs.”

For further information about the new Employment Law Protection Scheme visit www.richardreed.co.uk, call 0191 567 0467 or email info@richardreed.co.uk