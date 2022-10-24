One of the UK’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, Mediaworks, has appointed Hannah Elliott to lead its media planning and buying operations.

The appointment further strengthens Mediaworks’ media services, and the growing demand from clients for an agency partner that offers fully integrated and optimised marketing solutions, from brand strategy through to aligned online and offline executions.

Hannah joins the award-winning agency with more than 17 years of broadcast and out of home experience with some of Scotland’s largest brands, managing multi-million-pound campaign budgets for clients across the public sector, education, retail and in tourism.

She will head up the media planning and buying division from Mediaworks’ Edinburgh base but will work with clients across the group’s locations in Leeds, Manchester and at its HQ in Newcastle upon Tyne.

She joins Mediaworks to optimise omni-channel executions, already getting to work on its clients in the retail, finance and housing and construction.

Hannah said: “We’re growing our paid media efforts to offer a fully integrated online and offline proposition. Mediaworks’ proprietary IP is game-changing in the way we can now track customer journeys and insights. That intelligence is unrivalled in the years of experience I’ve had in media planning and buying. I’m excited about the opportunities that presents to our clients.”

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder of Mediaworks, added: “We’ve always endeavoured to find the best of the best to continue to improve our business and Hannah’s skillsets are beyond comparison in this field. Connecting her deep understanding of the media buying landscape with our commitment to data, insights and creativity to drive performance for our clients is an exciting match.

“Media platforms that may have considered themselves as traditional have invested heavily in digitisation and personalisation. This offers us huge opportunities to develop end to end, customer-centric solutions for our partners.

“As our operations expand further across the UK, we’re able to give more talented individuals like Hannah a platform, regardless of location, to be a part of the Mediaworks family.”

Mediaworks, which counts the likes of Puma, Cath Kidston and Metro Bank among its client base, delivers a range of strategic services across SEO, PPC, web dev, brand, content and digital PR. The rapidly growing agency currently has 200 staff across its offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, London and Dubin.