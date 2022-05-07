A North East web design company is seeing strong growth with a pipeline of new orders and plans for further national expansion.

Newcastle-based Sleeky, which offers web design services across the region and increasingly nationally, alongside graphic design, ecommerce services and digital marketing, has reported a 70% increase in turnover.

This follows a strong performance in the last 12 months on the back of a six-figure investment in several highly skilled and experienced additions to its workforce and new and improved services.

The firm is now eyeing additional growth and expansion, targeting the £2 million turnover mark in 2023 as private and public sector organisations ramp up their investment in websites and digital presence as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic.

With a healthy order pipeline and a raft of new clients, Sleeky has continued to experience strong demand for its web design and creative digital talent, winning new work for North American player platform and managed services solutions provider, Strive Gaming.

The company has secured a new website design project from London-based Fight or Flight, who are keen to work with North East digital design talent on various projects. Other customers include property, leisure and care sector firm the Malhotra Group, Newcastle University, Newcastle City and Gateshead councils and the Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

New business is part of a strategic development plan that has seen several new appointments for the business – three web developers, a graphic and web designer and digital marketing executives are among several new starters who have all recently joined.

Managing director David Chapman, who founded the company in 2009 and which currently employs 14 people, said success has come on the back of all the hard work to support clients during the pandemic.

He said: “We have continued to invest in opportunities, develop relationships and expand our operations even during the darkest days of the pandemic. We are busier than ever, with the creative experience and supporting technical skills available to meet the needs of our customers, who are always under pressure to deliver their projects on time.

“We are excited about the future with a host of interesting and large clients currently talking to us, which will underpin our growing national footprint and enhance the North East reputation as a growing creative hotspot.”