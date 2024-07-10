Leading UK Microsoft Solution Partner acquired in multi-million pound investment

Members of TSG’s senior leadership team (from left to right): Steven Lynn, Chief Financial Officer; Rory McKeand, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Hayward, Chief Commercial Officer; Rob Jones, Chief Operating Officer

Technology Services Group (“TSG”), one of the UK’s premier Microsoft Solution Partners focused on small and mid-sized businesses, has completed a management buy-out (MBO) with a multi-million pound investment from Pictet Alternative Advisors (“Pictet”).

TSG CEO Rory McKeand and his leadership team have partnered with Pictet to acquire the business from Sir Graham Wylie and other shareholders. Executive chairman David Stonehouse and Sir Graham Wylie, who co-founded TSG in 2003, will step away from the business.

The deal marks the next phase of TSG’s expansion, which has seen the company record double-digit growth in both turnover and profits in recent years and seen its employee base expand to over 250 staff. TSG, which has offices in Newcastle, London and Glasgow, has established itself as one of the UK’s leading Microsoft Solution Partners, helping organisations to strategically invest in various technologies and assist clients in their transition to the cloud. Its client base is UK-wide stretching as far afield as Aberdeen to Southampton and encompasses a broad range of sectors.

Rory McKeand, CEO of TSG, said: “This transaction is fantastic news for all those associated with TSG. It reflects not only the diligence of our hardworking staff but also the loyalty of our customers and partners who’ve collectively underpinned our success to date.”

“Partnering with Pictet, preserves all employment and will allow us to accelerate organic growth and seek opportunities for future strategic acquisitions. We intend to build on the company’s previous successes over the last two decades and we’ll continue to help organisations unlock the value of technology as we strengthen our position as the UK’s leading mid-market business tech partner.”

“Ultimately, it will be our people that will benefit from this landmark deal with the introduction of an Employee Benefit Trust where all employees can become a shareholder in our business.”

Speaking on behalf of the exiting shareholders, David Stonehouse, previously Chairman and co-founder of TSG with Sir Graham Wylie said, “I am delighted that Rory and the team have secured the backing of Pictet to take the business that Graham and I co-founded forward. After some difficult early years and massive changes in the business technology landscape, TSG has become a business that all stakeholders – staff, business partners, clients and shareholders – can be proud to have been a part of.”

“We are proud of the growth and success that TSG has achieved, creating a leading Microsoft and cloud focused national IT services provider of outstanding quality with the potential to do even better. We wish Rory, his team, all the team and Pictet all the best for the future.”

Andrzej Sokolowski, Head of UK for Direct Private Equity at Pictet, commented: “TSG has an attractive and defensible business model, a high proportion of recurring revenue, and customers who value its service quality and technical expertise across the Microsoft tech stack. We see significant potential to increase TSG’s growth organically and via M&A. That includes solution areas in Azure, Dynamics and cybersecurity, as well as accelerating deployment of AI tools.”

Edmund Buckley, Head of Direct Private Equity at Pictet, said: “We invest in high quality businesses run by entrepreneurial leaders. We’re pleased to be partnering with Rory McKeand and the TSG management team, and helping the business fulfil its growth ambitions.”

Lincoln International (Corporate Finance) and Ward Hadaway (Legal) were key advisors for TSG on the deal; Rory McKeand and the management team were advised by Deloitte (Corporate Finance) and Muckle (Legal) and Pictet’s key advisors were KPMG (Corporate Finance) and Sidley Austin (Legal).