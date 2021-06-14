Lemon Business Solutions has taken a significant step forward in its ambitions to grow into new and existing markets.

This has included the development of a new website, which at Lemon, a business outsourcing service based in Stockton, see as instrumental in driving business growth during the next few years.

A partnership with another North East firm, Stockton-based Ryze, has enabled Lemon to utilise the best of the region’s creative talent.

Martin Anderson, chief executive of Lemon Business Solutions, said: “The team at Ryze brought not only their digitalexpertise to the table, but they challenged our thinking and, as a consequence, the end result has exceeded our expectations.

“We wanted to communicate that not all contact centres are the same and how Lemon brings a fresh approach to outsourcing and that we are focused on quality and innovation.

“The website better represents our ‘zesty’ brand and is a much-improved shop window to showcase our brand and capabilities to a wider audience.”

David Smith, founder and chief executive of Stockton-based Ryze, said: “It’s been great working with the positive and professional team at Lemon.

“We have worked closely with them to create a purpose-led strategy, that has allowed us to produce a digital brand experience that matches their passion, care and attention to detail as a trusted and leading organisation.

“We are pleased to be able to support Lemon in its aspirations to break into more markets and increase market share in existing specialisms.”

Ryze’s approach includes forming valuable, positive working relationships with like-minded clients, supporting their ambitions and transforming their visions into reality.