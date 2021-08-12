Lemon Business Solutions, a leading business outsource provider based in Stockton, is pleased to announce its continued partnership with storage company U Hold The Key, as part of plans to fuel the growth of both North East-headquartered companies.

Lemon, which provides support to businesses and organisations by handling customer support enquiries at its outsourced call centre facilities, has partnered with the storage firm since 2003.

The partnership was put on hiatus due to the pandemic, but is back with more zest thanks to Lemon’s new contact centre software, Genesys Cloud.

Based in Sedgefield, U Hold The Key is a leading nationwide self-storage provider, with around 1,500 container stores spread over 11 sites. In 2020, the company saw a 15 per cent growth of its occupied storage units, which with the help of Lemon they hope to replicate in 2021, with its recently announced national franchise scheme.

Lemon Business Solutions hopes to drive forward U Hold The Key’s growth while providing a reliable and responsive service to its customers across multiple communications channels, including phone and live chat.

Martin Anderson, managing director at Lemon Business solutions said: “We are proud to announce the continuation of our 18-year partnership with U Hold The Key.

“With our recent investment in the world leading Genesys Cloud Technology and development of its live chat service, I am confident we can provide the UK’s best customer service support to the rapidly growing U Hold The Key.

“Businesses in the North East have been challenged by COVID restrictions, so we’re delighted to be getting back on track with one of our long-standing partners.”

Ean Parsons, CEO of the Parsons Container Group, parent company of U Hold The Key said “Lemon has supported the growth of U Hold The Key with out of hours call support since 2003 and during that time both businesses have grown and evolved significantly. Lemon has a lot more to offer us and as an innovative company ourselves, we view the business as a strategic partner as we develop to meet the new expectations of the market place post-pandemic.

“With its new Genesys Cloud software, Lemon can manage a large number of media channels for us and this convinced us to also include our container sales activity in the partnership with this fresh start.”