Make a statement – literally – by adorning the new Leo With Love Signature Collection: a selection of silver pieces that allow you to wear your story with pride.

Embellished with the iconic Leo With Love logo, the back of the collection can be engraved for free with up to 20 characters*, allowing you to express anything from names, dates, sayings or just a quick personal pick-me-up to re-iterate that YOU are a badass and you deserve only greatness.

Sweet and subtle, these stylish Signature Collection Pendants (£100) are the perfect gift to share your message – whatever it may be – with a loved one, a friend or as a daily reminder to yourself.

For those who have A LOT to say (don’t we all), why not pair the iconic pendant with the delicate Signature Collection Bracelet (£90), which is also fully engravable? A secret message that only you can see, the back can be engraved with your wildest whispers and your most daring dreams… Hey, you should always be your authentic self.

To finish off the look, the new interchangeable Signature Collection Earrings (£110) can be worn with a high-shine cubic zirconia, or with the intertwining LWL logo. Mix and match for any occasion, or wear one version in each ear, making sure to always be unapologetically you.

Made in-house at the Leo With Love London studio and with just a two-day turnaround**, founder Leora Moreno comments on why this collection is the perfect new addition: “I have always had a lot to say and this is just another way for me to express myself. For me, confidence is your best accessory and what demonstrates confidence more than wearing a necklace that says, “from me, to me” or rocking a cuff that screams “I am fierce”!

Leo With Love has always been about making jewellery for empowered women and each of these personalized designs is just another token from my world, to remind them how truly special they are.”

Love the idea but dream of something else? Leo With Love wants you to feel comfortable shouting your message, sharing your story, so designer Leora will work with you to design a totally bespoke piece, which can then be engraved with anything your heart desires.