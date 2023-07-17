Candela C-8 Polestar edition merges iconic design with electric performance at sea

23 May 2023. Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) and Candela reveal the next phase of their partnership – the Candela C-8 Polestar edition. Combining Polestar’s Scandinavian take on luxury EV design with Candela’s innovative electric hydrofoil boat, the new Candela C-8 Polestar edition unites the two companies’ efforts to accelerate the shift to more sustainable electric mobility.

The bespoke design cues include a new solid light grey color, specially designed seat upholstery and hydrofoils painted in iconic Swedish gold.

“Candela’s hydrofoil technology is a paradigm shift for sustainable performance in the marine industry. Like the first time driving an electric car, you instantly feel that this is the future when the boat ‘takes off’ – and now with the special gold details that we so proudly exhibit on our cars,” says Maximilian Missoni, Head of Design at Polestar.

Previously, the two Swedish premium mobility brands reached an agreement for Polestar to supply batteries and charging technology to power Candela’s electric hydrofoil boats*.

The Candela C-8 Polestar edition brings Polestar’s expression of Scandinavian luxury to the marine industry. A new solid grey exterior colour complimented by a lighter grey tone for interior areas gives the boat a sleek and uniform look which is strengthened by the use of the same marine-certified textile everywhere, from seats, cushions and sunbeds to wall and roof panels.

Design upgrades also bring expertise from the automotive industry with a specially designed seat upholstery that offers outstanding comfort and enhances the experience of a smooth and silent ride in an electric hydrofoil boat. To emphasise the innovative technology and performance from Candela, the hydrofoils are painted in the iconic Swedish gold colour that characterises the performance details of Polestar’s cars.

“Aesthetic excellence is an intrinsic value, but it can also serve as a powerful driving force towards a sustainable future. At Candela, our primary focus is to create vessels that are more compelling in every respect. I am therefore very happy about the C-8 Polestar edition and our collaboration with the brilliant team at Polestar,” says Gustav Hasselskog, CEO & founder Candela.

