Chart-topper surprised diners in London’s Covent Garden today with one-off show to launch the Samsung Galaxy S20 range

Four-time Brit Awards nominee Lewis Capaldi delighted shoppers with unique greatest-hits performance from a market-hall balcony

The jaw-dropping performance in Seven Dials Market caught visitors by surprise

Special concert was staged by Samsung to celebrate the launch of new Samsung Galaxy S20 range, showcasing its incredible camera

Show was filmed live on the new phones and streamed live to digital screens around the UK

Concert will form basis of a unique three-part ad to be screened during next week’s Brit Awards

Hitmaker Lewis Capaldi brought a busy London market hall to a standstill today as the multi-Brit nominee rocked up to play an unannounced lunchtime concert.

The free performance was staged and filmed by Samsung to mark the launch of its new flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 phone range. The story of the concert will be told in a special three-part TV ad which is to be broadcast during the breaks in ITV’s coverage of the Brit Awards on Tuesday 18 February.

Capaldi delighted onlookers with an impromptu 30 minute long ‘greatest hits’ set at the busy Seven Dials Market in Covent Garden, which was teeming with shoppers and diners.

Accompanied by his keyboard player, the unassuming superstar treated the crowd to hits such as Bruises and recent number one single Before You Go as he began his show at 1pm sharp.

Capaldi’s unique 30-minute set peaked with a euphoric finale featuring a mass singalong of huge hit Someone You Loved with more than 500 onlookers singing the chorus back to him.

The impromptu show was officially announced just a matter of minutes before Lewis began his unforgettable performance. By the close of the concert the market was at capacity with 500 lucky people in attendance as word spread about what was unfolding.

In a world first, Capaldi’s performance was captured on a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and live-streamed to the world-famous screen at nearby Piccadilly Circus in a 30-minute takeover. Passers-by who gathered at the tourist hub were able to watch in IMAX quality thanks to the brilliant recording capabilities of the new Galaxy S20 Ultra. The show was also beamed to other London screens, including two at Westfield White City, Samsung KX and the Samsung Experience Store.

Lewis Capaldi said today: “ I was very excited to be invited by Samsung to shout at some passers-by during their lunch break, I’m sure no one expected to be feasting their eyes on such a handsome snack (me)”

Sharon Hegarty, Marketing Director from Samsung UK said:

“Lewis is a performer like no other – just like the new Galaxy S20; so it was fitting to be able to bring them together. We’re pleased to be able to finally introduce the new Galaxy S20 range to the public, and it’s great to partner with Lewis to celebrate this moment with an unforgettable and unrepeatable gig.

Lewis has a totally unique presence both on his social channels and on stage. We are so excited to capture him in perfect detail on the Galaxy S20, which delivers a camera like no other”.

The new Galaxy S20 range, available in Galaxy 20, S20+5G and S20 Ultra 5G, was revealed on February the 11th and is now available to pre-order. The product will be widely available in Samsung stores from the 13th of March.

With four cameras, the S20 range boasts features that allow users to capture video and photography like never before.