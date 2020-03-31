While it’s true that 3D printers are all the rage in several industries right now, it’s never a good thing to forget about the humble laser printer for the home or office. Although many contracts, invoices, and general correspondence are done online nowadays, there might come a time when you’ll need to print out something. Running to your local library isn’t especially convenient, nor is asking a friend with a printer time after time, so for any small business considering a printer, here’s your starter pack.

Affordable but quality printer

You won’t get far without actually having a printer! If you’re a small business owner, you and perhaps a few employees are the only people who will require access to the printer, and rarely at the same time. For this reason, you don’t need to break the bank on a printer choice. Printers have thankfully gone down in price but improved in quality over the last five or so years, which means you can get a great model that is reliable, cost-effective, and delivers excellent results even when printing images. According to this list, the Epson Workforce ET-4750 and HP LaserJet Pro m426fdw are both solid choices, but it’s hard to go past the Brother HL-L6200 to get the best of the bunch.

Printer ink

People usually grumble about printer ink being a complete rip-off, and it certainly is in some places, but that doesn’t mean you have to be ripped off. Buying printer ink or toner can be bought cheap enough if you look online at TonerPartner, for example, as many of these products are discounted due to being recycled cartridges (which you should do after the item is finished). Several brick-and-mortar stores can charge crazy amounts for printer ink or toner, but if you shop around and buy in bulk then you can find good prices.

Paper

Like printer ink or toner cartridges, try to get recycled paper so that you support green manufacturing and feel much better in the process. The quality is exactly the same as ordinary paper and you really couldn’t tell the difference between the two, plus, you can find recycled options at any stationery store. Hammermill, Mohawk, and PrintWorks are considered a few of the most trustworthy and affordable recycled paper brands. Make sure you buy this in bulk, and change your settings so as to not waste paper, such as printing double-sided, using smaller font, printing black and white, and using Print Preview to check that everything looks good before printing.