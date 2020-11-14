Pedal-to-the-battery…faster accelerating EVs overtake petrol supercars in popularity

Electric Tesla accelerates faster than most illustrious supercars

EV bookings outpace supercar bookings with TrackDays.co.uk

New research from a leading driving experience provider – TrackDays.co.uk – shows that electric vehicle (EV) driving experiences are gradually overtaking their petrol supercar equivalents in popularity, with faster acceleration a major draw.

It also follows news that the fastest accelerating car on the planet has just arrived, with the first customer deliveries of the Aspark electric hypercar, which has managed to hit 60 mph in just 1.72 seconds.

Meanwhile, the latest TrackDays.co.uk data shows the inexorable rise of the superfast accelerating EVs on the track for a driving experience, with bookings for these models outpacing conventional supercars such as Ferrari’s, Lamborghinis, Porsches and Aston Martins.

Indeed, bookings for its fastest accelerating EV, the Tesla Model S ‘Ludicrous’ P90D, have grown by around 10% over the last three months alone.

It can accelerate from 0 – 60 mph in a mere 2.6 seconds, compared to other supercars it has available to drive, such as the Ferrari 458 Italia in 3.3 seconds, Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder in 4.2 seconds, Porsche GT3 RS in 4.1 seconds and Aston Martin V8 Vantage in 4.8 seconds.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, commented: “Whether it’s on the road or on the track, there’s no stopping the EV charge.

“The lightning quick acceleration is a major draw, and quite often it takes people by surprise. No wonder, given the Tesla can reach 60 mph in a fraction over 2.5 seconds.

“Obviously, on the road there are legal driving and speed restrictions, but by enjoying a driving experience on a track, then it is possible to witness first-hand the real thrill and potential of these lightning quick EVs in a safe environment.”

Youngsters also have the chance to drive a BMW i8, a turbocharged hybrid that is quicker from 0 to 60 than some M3s, and bookings for these have also risen by 20% over the last three months.

