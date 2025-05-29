LIGHTS, ACTION – PRIDE

EWTWMK Mike Jackson (founding member of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners) speaking at Pride in London 2015

A RANGE of thought-provoking, life-affirming and educational movies are to be screened on Wearside, as part of the programme of next month’s (June) Pride In Sunderland.

And it will include a welcome from the man who – along with his friends – inspired a hit film which was a previous winner at the Cannes Film Festival.

One of the highlights of the movies being shown as part of the festival is Pride – a comedy-drama based around the real life story of a group of lesbian and gay activists who raised money during the 1984 Miners’ Strike.

Mike Jackson was one of the founders of LGSM ( Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners) and he will be making an introduction before the film, which will be screened in conjunction with the University of Sunderland on Tuesday 3 June at 7pm at the David Puttnam Media Centre.

What started as a simple bucket collection on the streets of London grew into a huge movement – and the formation of a long-lasting relationship.

“I love that lots of young people – many of whom weren’t around when the Miners’ Strike took place – come and see the film and learn about what went on,” said Mike.

“The alliance between LGSM and the South Wales striking miners and their families was an important factor in turning the tide in the trade union movement in favour of equality measures for lesbians and gay men.

“To me Pride has been such an important movie and with a message which I truly believe will last forever.”

Other movies being screened during June Are You Proud? Also at the David Putnam Media Centre on Tuesday 10 June, which is a documentary exploring the gay rights movement in the UK.

The centre will also play host to Welcome to Chechnya – The Gay Purge which follows a group of activists who risk their lives to save LGBTQ+ people who are threatened, detained and tortured by a regime which refuses to accept homosexuality.

Peter Darrant, chair of Out North East which is organising Pride in Sunderland, is excited by the partnership with the University of Sunderland who is allowing the films to be screened.

“These are all very different – but very important – films which in their own, different ways have a real resonance on life at present,” he said.

“They are movies that all have a message that is not only important to the LGBTQ+ community but to our allies.”

The screenings are all free but tickets need to be booked in advance via the Out North East website – www.outnortheast.org.uk

The films will all be screened again over the summer as part of Pride In South Tyneside and Pride In Gateshead.