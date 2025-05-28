Truckfest North East Roars Into Wolsingham This Weekend With Vintage Lorries, Monster Trucks, and Family Fun

WOLSINGHAM, COUNTY DURHAM — Truck lovers, adrenaline junkies, and families seeking a thrilling day out are in for a treat this weekend as Truckfest North East rolls into town on Saturday 31 May and Sunday 1 June 2025. Set in the scenic Wolsingham Showground, this annual spectacle brings together the very best in trucking, entertainment, and show-stopping stunts for all ages to enjoy.

🚛 A Celebration of All Things Trucking

Truckfest North East is renowned for its incredible display of trucks, from the latest custom-built giants of the road to classic vintage lorries that bring back a wave of nostalgia. Visitors can expect to see everything from American-style big rigs to polished show trucks, emergency service vehicles, and restored hauliers — each showcasing the pride and passion of their owners.

Truck enthusiasts will also get the chance to meet the people behind the wheels, chat with owners, and vote for their favourites.

🛻 Action-Packed Arena Shows

It wouldn’t be Truckfest without the roar of engines and the thrill of live arena shows. This year, the headline act is the legendary monster truck Swamp Thing, which will be crushing cars and entertaining crowds with jaw-dropping power and acrobatics.

In addition, the Broke FMX freestyle motocross team — some of the UK’s top stunt riders — will be flying through the air in gravity-defying stunts and flips that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

💪 Meet the Gladiators

Adding to the star power this weekend are TV personalities from the hit reboot of Gladiators. Fans can meet Zack George (Steel) on Saturday and Sheli McCoy (Sabre) on Sunday. Don’t miss the chance to snap a selfie and get an autograph from these modern-day titans.

🎶 Live Music & Family Entertainment

Truckfest is more than just horsepower — it’s a full-blown festival experience. Throughout the weekend, the event will feature live music from local and national acts including Brookland, Breaker Live, and The Crazy Knights, bringing high-energy performances to the main stage.

For the little ones, there’s a host of family-friendly activities including:

Monster truck rides

Children’s fairground

Face painting

Food stalls with sweet treats and hearty meals

Shopping from unique traders and exhibitors

🎟️ Tickets & Entry Info

Advance Tickets (available until Friday afternoon):

Adults: £15

Children (5–15): £6

Family (2 adults + 2 children): £36

On-the-Day Prices:

Adults: £20

Children (5–15): £10

Family: £50

Under 5s go free

Camping Passes:

Family weekend (early bird): £100

Single occupancy: £55

Tickets can be purchased online at www.truckfest.co.uk/tickets

📍 Event Details

Venue : Wolsingham Showground, County Durham, DL13 3JF

Dates : Saturday 31 May & Sunday 1 June 2025

Opening Times: 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM (Gates open early for advance ticket holders)

🎉 Why You Should Go

Truckfest North East is a must-visit for families, transport fans, and thrill-seekers alike. Whether you’re coming for the monster truck carnage, classic lorries, motocross mayhem, or a chance to meet TV stars, there’s something for everyone.

So load up the car and head to Wolsingham this weekend — Truckfest promises a high-octane weekend you won’t forget.

For more information, visit www.truckfest.co.uk.