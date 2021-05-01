Limited to just 25 pieces, the new Breitling Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition launches for April

Watch collectors and fans of the two brands will be eager to get their hands on one of the exclusive watches, reminiscent of 1940s glamour

The design features distinctive rectangular chronograph pushers and the transparent sapphire caseback reveals the inner movement behind the timepiece

A green dial pays homage to the British Racing Green that has been associated with the Bentley Breitling collaboration for 19 years

Further details of the partnership can be viewed here: https://shop.bentleymotors.com/blogs/partnerships/breitling

(Crewe, 6 April 2021) After nearly two decades of partnership, Bentley Motors and watchmaker Breitling are celebrating the launch of the Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition, produced in an exclusive series of just 25 pieces.

A reinterpretation of the original Breitling Premier wristwatches of the 1940s, today’s limited edition does not fall short of its reputation, the Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition is a unique yet classic design. Limited to just 25 pieces, the watch features a 42 mm case in 18 k red gold, rectangular chronograph pushers, a gold-brown alligator strap, and a transparent sapphire caseback revealing the magnificient movement with its 22-karat gold oscillating weight. The highlight is the special chronograph tourbillon caliber and cage seen through the distinctive green dial, reminiscent of the British racing green colour associated with the other models within the Breitling and Bentley partnership.

Powered by the Manufacture Caliber B21, the COSC-certified tourbillon movement offers around 55 hours of power reserve and is water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Willy Breitling, the grandson of the brand’s founder Léon Breitling, was a passionate Bentley driver. He patented the chronograph with two independent pushers at 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock in 1934. Besides being tech savvy and bold, Willy Breitling understood the desire for the elegance and glamour from watch lovers. With this in mind, he designed the original Premier wristwatches in the 1940s, Breitling’s first link from purpose to style. As Willy saw it, “When a man puts on his watch, it is the unmistakeable stamp of impeccable taste.”

The same rings true for all Breitling watches today, and is also reflective of the way Bentley Motors’ own customers feel about their cars. The new watch honours the heritage and modern values of both brands in splendid fashion.

Bentley Chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark notes: “This striking watch embodies our joint commitment to pioneering spirit, expert craftsmanship and technological excellence.”

Breitling CEO, Georges Kern added: “We’re proud of this elegant symbol of our brands’ shared values: quality, performance, and design excellence.”

In 2002, Bentley Motors commissioned Breitling to create an onboard clock for the Continental GT and the partnership continued to blossom from there. Created in the spirit of unparalleled luxury and peerless quality, the exclusive new chronograph pays homage to Willy Breitling, whose watches changed the face of timekeeping, and to W.O. Bentley, who pioneered the automotive industry.

Browse the watch here: https://shop.bentleymotors.com/blogs/partnerships/breitling