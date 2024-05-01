Line Up Announced for Blyth Live

Already announced as headliners for Blyth Town Council’s annual Blyth Live Music Festival, the Lindisfarne Story Band will be joined by a wealth of musical talent.

New on the line up are The Peter Donegan Band featuring Peter, the talented son of Skiffle icon Lonnie Donegan. Peter is known for his captivating country music-based performances and an appearance on BBC’s The Voice where he sang with Tom Jones and demonstrated his musical prowess. Both Peter and his single ‘Thank You Texas’ won awards for ‘Best Male Vocalist’ and ‘Best Original Song’ respectively at the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards 2020.

Also, part of the headlining trio are Martin Stephenson & the Daintees, bringing elements of rock, folk, and pop. The band were signed to Newcastle’s famous Kitchenware Records and released their first single in 1982.

Adding to the talent are NE Street Band (Springsteen), Fleeting Rumours (Fleetwood Mac), Bootleg Eagles (Eagles) and FAB (60’s covers) who will be joined by Blyth based singers Rula and Kewen, In addition, the Shanty Singers and Community Voices choir will entertain the crowds.

The Blyth Live Music Festival is set to take place on Saturday 15th June at Blyth’s Mermaid Car Park. There will also be community and craft stalls, food concessions, street theatre and a fun fair. Blyth based commercial radio station; Frisk Radio are the festival’s media partners.

Mayor Warren Taylor believes that this year’s festival will be the best ever.

“Every year we seem to put on a better show for the public. This year, the talent on show is immense. Everyone will be able to sing along to Lindisfarne songs, Peter Donegan and Martin Stephenson. Add to that the talented tribute bands and we have an excellent day ahead of us. I hope everyone in Blyth and beyond takes advantage of this free event on 15th June.”

