List of Great Clean Jokes for Summer

Introduction

Summer is the perfect time to relax, soak up the sun, and enjoy some good laughs with friends and family. Jokes are a great way to lighten the mood and keep everyone entertained. However, it can be tough to find clean jokes that are appropriate for all ages. That’s why we’ve created a list of great clean jokes for summer that will have everyone giggling.

The List

Without further ado, here are some of our favorite clean summer jokes:

Why do seagulls fly over the sea?

Because if they flew over the bay, they’d be bagels!

What do you call a snowman in July?

A puddle!

What do you get when you cross a snowman and a shark?

Frostbite!

Why did the tomato turn red?

Because it saw the salad dressing!

Why don’t sharks like to eat clowns?

Because they taste funny!

What do you get when you cross a sheep and a kangaroo?

A woolly jumper!

What did the grape say when it got stepped on?

Nothing, it just let out a little wine!

What do you call a fly without wings?

A walk!

Why do bicycles fall over?

Because they’re two-tired!

What has a neck but no head?

A bottle!

Conclusion

We hope these clean jokes will bring some joy and laughter to your summer. They’re perfect for sharing at family gatherings, picnics, or any outdoor event. Remember, laughter is the best medicine, so take some time to enjoy these simple pleasures this season.

Please follow and like us: