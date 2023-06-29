List of Steam Rallies in Newcastle this Summer

Summer in Newcastle is a time to celebrate the city’s rich industrial history, and what better way to do so than by attending one of the exciting steam rallies taking place throughout the season? These lively events not only showcase magnificent steam-powered machinery, but also offer a glimpse into the region’s past. If you’re a fan of steam engines or simply curious about Newcastle’s heritage, mark your calendars for these upcoming steam rallies.

1. North East Vintage and Steam Rally

The North East Vintage and Steam Rally is a highly anticipated event that attracts steam enthusiasts from near and far. Held annually at the Wolsingham Showground, this rally is a must-visit for anyone with an interest in vintage vehicles and steam-powered equipment. From lovingly restored steam engines to vintage cars and motorcycles, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

In addition to the impressive exhibits, there are numerous family-friendly activities to keep everyone entertained. Take a ride on a miniature steam train or join the model steam railway demonstrations. Browse through the trade stands offering an array of steam-related merchandise, spare parts, and collectibles. And don’t forget to sample delicious food and refreshments from the local vendors.

2. Beamish Great North Steam Fair

The Beamish Great North Steam Fair, held at Beamish Museum, is a spectacular four-day event that brings the past to life. The museum itself provides an immersive experience, taking visitors back to the early 20th century. However, during the steam fair, the site truly comes alive with the sights, sounds, and smells of steam engines in action.

Marvel at the impressive collection of steam-powered vehicles on display, from traction engines to steam rollers and trams. Take a ride on a steam train and experience the thrill of traveling on tracks powered by these magnificent machines. Witness live demonstrations of industrial steam-powered machinery, showcasing the skills of engineers who keep these vintage engines running smoothly.

3. Tynedale Steam and Vintage Rally

Situated in the picturesque Northumberland countryside, the Tynedale Steam and Vintage Rally is an annual two-day event that celebrates all things steam-related. Held at the beautiful Corbridge Steam and Vintage Rally Ground, this event offers a delightful mix of steam engines, vintage vehicles, and traditional fairground attractions.

Discover an array of steam-powered vehicles ranging from historic tractors and lorries to showman’s engines and classic cars. Enjoy thrilling fairground rides, including traditional steam-powered carousels. Stroll through the vintage market stalls to find unique items and crafts. Live music, dance performances, and delicious local food stalls complete the festive atmosphere.

Attending one or more of these steam rallies is not only a fantastic way to spend a summer day, but also an opportunity to appreciate Newcastle’s industrial heritage. So, gather your family and friends, and head to these steam-powered events for a memorable experience that will transport you back in time.

Please follow and like us: