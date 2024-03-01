List places in the North East to do Go Karting?

The North East of England is home to a plethora of exciting activities and attractions, and for adrenaline junkies and racing enthusiasts, the region offers some incredible go karting experiences. Whether you are a novice driver looking to try karting for the first time or a seasoned pro seeking a new track to conquer, this article will guide you through a list of top places in the North East to satisfy your need for speed.

1. Karting North East – Located in Sunderland, Karting North East is one of the most popular go karting venues in the region. Spanning over 1.2 kilometers, the circuit offers a thrilling experience suitable for all ages and skill levels. With a mix of fast straights and challenging corners, Karting North East guarantees an exhilarating time on the track. Perfect for both individuals and corporate events, the venue also provides facilities such as a café, conference rooms, and even off-road driving experiences for those looking to add a little variety to their visit.

2. Teesside Karting – This Middlesbrough-based track offers an adrenaline-fueled go karting experience like no other. Boasting an international-standard outdoor track that stretches over 2 kilometers, Teesside Karting is famous for hosting high-profile events and attracting seasoned racers. With state-of-the-art karts and professional instructors to guide you, you can be sure to have an incredible time zipping around the circuit. The venue also provides a range of events suited for both beginners and experienced drivers, including sprint races, team endurance competitions, and even junior karting experiences.

3. Warden Law Motorsports Centre – Located just outside of Sunderland, Warden Law Motorsports Centre is another excellent option for go karting enthusiasts in the North East. Boasting a 1.3-kilometer track with thrilling bends, loops, and straights, this venue offers an exciting experience for drivers of all abilities. Warden Law is also home to the Northeast Kart Championship, showcasing some of the best racers in the region and providing a great spectacle for spectators. With top-quality karts and professional staff, Warden Law ensures a fantastic day out for individuals, groups, and corporate events.

These are just a few of the fantastic places to try go karting in the North East of England. Whether you are looking for a fun day out with friends or a serious racing experience, the region has something to offer everyone. So, buckle up, put on your helmet, and get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure on the tracks!