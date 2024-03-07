Getting Ready to Be a Realtor: Requirements for a Florida Real Estate License

Florida has a thriving real estate industry that anybody would like to join. Many graduates of real estate courses and people practicing in other areas of the industry are always curious about a Florida real estate license. The state is clear on all the requirements an applicant needs to fulfill before receiving real estate certification in Florida.

With this in mind, we can now go through all the requirements you need to fulfill to acquire a Florida real estate license. Read on to learn more.

Preliminary Requirements

The state requires that all Florida real estate license applicants be citizens or legal residents of the US and have attained 18 years of age. Additionally, Florida residents with the relevant permits can also apply for the license to be a real estate broker.

Apart from this, you should have no criminal record before applying for a Florida real estate license. If you meet these important preliminary requirements, then you can proceed with other steps as outlined below.

Enroll in a Florida Real Estate License Course

The Florida real estate license course is a 63-hour course approved by the state and provided by certified schools. It covers various classes as guided by the state to ensure that one is equipped with the relevant skills and knowledge before making the application for a license.

As you look for a Florida real estate course provider, consider online platforms because they are convenient and affordable. They offer different packages that you can take at your convenience, for example, as you work in other businesses. You can read the full info here to know more about these providers.

Take the Real Estate License Exam in Florida

Taking and passing the state exam is one of the FL real estate license requirements. This exam tests your skills and usually covers all the information you just learned when studying for your online course.

The good thing is that reputable Florida real estate license course providers usually offer exam preparation materials as an extra. You can check this when choosing a course package from your favorite course provider. Once you are ready, you can book the exam and pay the required exam fee through the government website.

Get a Sponsoring Broker

This is also one of the important real estate requirements in Florida. Licensed brokers who are already practicing usually support new entrants by offering them an opportunity to learn. Look for a reputable broker to orient you and give you industry skills before applying for a Florida real estate license. It is also an opportunity to network with potential clients and other stakeholders in the industry.

Finally, Apply for the Florida Real Estate License

Just as you did for the Florida real estate license exam online, you will need to apply online for your license through the government portal. It is a smooth process once you have completed all the requirements successfully.

So, what are you waiting for? It is time to start the process of obtaining the Florida real estate license and ensure that you take advantage of the online options we’ve discussed. All the best.