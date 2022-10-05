Little Hands Learning has launched a new range of subscription boxes aimed at children aged six and over.

Following the popularity and success of the Explorer Boxes for children aged 3 year and over, which help foster a love of reading, Little Hands Learning has now launched the Investigator Boxes. These aim to ensure children not only fall in love with reading but retain that passion as they progress from picture stories to more complicated chapter books.

Much like the Explorer Boxes, the new Investigator Boxes contain an expertly chosen book and have the exact items needed to create a fun hands-on, educational activity. The boxes also contain three carefully designed meaningful literacy and / or numeracy challenges to extend the child’s learning from school, and extra ideas inspired by the book, that children can enjoy using the resources that are provided in the box.

The boxes also give parents, carers and other family members an opportunity to spend quality time with their children but without the need for lots of planning, shopping and preparing.

When developing the new range and designing the boxes, Little Hands Learning conducted extensive research with their target age group. In particular they asked them about which lessons they enjoyed at school. Most children responded that they loved arts and crafts, STEM, gardening and baking and they wanted to do more of this at school. Simply, they all wanted more fun, hands-on learning activities.

As a consequence, the new boxes not only contain a book chosen by educators with many years’ experience, they also have the exact items needed to create fun, hands-on educational activities. The children can choose from one to three challenges related to the book, all with an educational benefit… but all great fun.

When a customer chooses to subscribe, their child will receive, in their first box, a writer’s notebook and pencil to inspire those budding authors and illustrators of the future.

Isabell Fisher, co-founder of Little Hands Learning said: “The idea of the Explorer and Investigator Boxes is that children fall in love with reading and that this is nurtured as they themselves grow. It also enables parents / carers to sit together and enjoy an activity linked to the book. Above all else, we want the books and activities to be fun for everyone taking part.”

Quality and sustainability are also as important to Little Hands Learning; “We carefully select everything that goes into the box to ensure that it is of the highest quality and can be reused many times. Our packaging is eco-friendly and we avoid sending any single-use plastic.” says co-founder Alex Hasell.

Both the Explorer and Investigators boxes can be purchased as subscription, gift plan or one-off boxes. They also offer sibling boxes. The Investigators boxes start at £16.50 per box and the Explorer boxes start from £21.

ABOUT LITTLE HANDS LEARNING

Little Hands Learning is an educational and eco-friendly subscription box for children aged three and over. Every month your child will receive an exciting gift in the post containing a beautiful book and everything needed for engaging and fun activities linked to the book.

The fun and meaningful activities are designed by teachers to focus on key areas of the National Curriculum. The curated books together with the activities help nurture healthy minds and encourage literacy skills, giving children the best start to their education. www.littlehandslearning.co.uk

