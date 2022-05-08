Helen Bauer is basic, well, basic-plus, because she is aware of it. 2019’s Best Newcomer nominee has announced her first UK tour.

Her new show, ‘Madam Good Tit’, is about self-confidence, self-esteem and self-care. After the sell-out success of her debut hour, ‘Little Miss Baby Angel Face’, at the Fringe and a prestigious Soho Theatre run that followed, the past year has seen Helen’s star truly risen with laugh out loud appearances on Live at The Apollo (BBC 2) and The Stand-Up Sketch Show (ITV2).

This comedy powerhouse also had her own BBC Three show, ‘Small Doses’, released at the end of March on BBCiPlayer, made by the producers of ‘Feel Good’. Helen also co-hosts two critically acclaimed hit podcasts: ‘Trusty Hogs’ with Catherine Bohart and ‘Daddy Look At Me’ with Rosie Jones.

Taking care of yourself has never been more ‘in’. Inspirational quotes and facemasks are a big industry, and, like all her friends, Helen is trying to ‘be the change she wants to see’. However, like everything else, self-care is a money-making business filled with influencers that get you when you are down and you are truly stuck. Helen has lost so many hours watching ‘Yoga With Adrienne’ instead of going out for a walk…

Helen will be at The Stand on October 27th and tickets are available here