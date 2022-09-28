A Sunderland-based employee who used a charity-provided defibrillator to save a neighbour’s life has inspired their employer, Barratt Developments North East to support the charity, The Red Sky Foundation, with a £1,000 donation.

The Red Sky Foundation has installed over 140 community defibrillators across the North East and it was one of these that saved the life of 57-year-old neighbour of Grace Hudson, Sales Administrator at Barratt Developments North East. Following a heart attack, Grace started CPR on her neighbour and proceeded to use the defibrillator installed in Cleadon, Sunderland by the Red Sky Foundation.

The donation comes as part of The Barratt Foundation’s Community Fund, an initiative which sees a different charity supported each month. When Grace experienced first hand the life saving outcome of The Red Sky Foundations defibrillator, she nominated the Red Sky Foundation as a deserving contender for The Barratt Foundation’s donation.

In addition to fundraising for public defibrillators for thousands to access, the Red Sky Foundation also provides equipment and after care to the Children’s Heart Unit at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital, Sunderland Royal Hospital and the James Cook Hospital, Teesside. Set up in 2015 by Sergio and Emma Petrucci after their daughter required life-saving heart surgery, the charity also holds the Red Sky Ball, the largest charity dinner in the North East.

Sergio Petrucci, Founder of Red Sky Foundation said: “We’re so grateful to Barratt Developments for the generous donation. Electrode pads and other consumables often need to be replaced on defibrillators that have been used and it’s important we maintain our community defibrillators, so the £1,000 is incredibly appreciated and will help us achieve this. It will also fund our continuing work in schools and communities to deliver vital CPR workshops. ”

Grace Hudson, Sales Administrator at Barratt Developments North East commented: “Earlier this year, the defibrillators installed by the Red Sky Foundation came to rescue and I can’t thank them enough. I was able to save a life and they truly deserve the donation to continue the amazing service they deliver to our communities.”

Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director at Barratt Developments North East added: “Red Sky Foundation has made a commendable difference to local people by installing life saving equipment in easy access areas. We’re grateful for their hard work in making our communities safer and hope our donation makes a difference.”