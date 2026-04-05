LMA reveals Newcastle’s creative campus

[Front row, L-R]: Rachel Riley, Simon Wallace, Deni Chambers and Richard Wallace of LMA at the LMA Newcastle launch event © Haydn Brown

A national performing arts, music and creative media institution has announced the location of a brand new creative campus in Newcastle upon Tyne.

From September 2026, LMA will welcome undergraduate and postgraduate students to its new site at 92-96 St. James Boulevard in Newcastle, bringing its bold, industry focused training to the North East.

This is the third LMA campus to open across the UK, with established sites already in London and Liverpool offering specialist training to the next generation of performers and creatives.

The LMA model sees students work on live projects, collaborate with professionals, and train within production-led environments that reflect the realities of today’s creative industries. LMA students benefit from real world industry expertise from the likes of professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova and the lead guitarist of Travis, Andy Dunlop.

LMA has official partnerships with Glastonbury Festival, Edinburgh Fringe and AMCK dance to name a few. This year LMA’s dance students appeared on Britain’s Got Talent wowing the judges and will now appear in the semi-finals on ITV in May.

The launch of the Newcastle campus signals a significant investment in the North East’s creative economy, creating new pathways between education and employment while strengthening the region’s growing screen and music sectors.

“We believe the future of creative arts education is practical, connected and collaborative,” says Richard Wallace – Co-founder and CEO of LMA.

“LMA has built a national reputation for producing commercially ready, creatively fearless graduates. Now, we’re bringing that same high-performance training to Newcastle – embedding students directly into industry ecosystems from day one.

“Newcastle is a city of culture, resilience and creativity. LMA is here to amplify that and to equip the next generation of artists with the tools to build sustainable careers.

“All of the degrees are designed by industry, for industry and will help students gain the skills, connections and opportunities to progress in their chosen fields.”

Pam Smith, Chief Executive of Newcastle City Council, said: “We have big ambitions for Newcastle to be the culture capital of the North and have brought global attention to the city through the Mercury Prize and the MOBOs.

“But it has never been about one-off events, it’s about legacy. That comes through investment in grassroots creative organisations and venues, and partnerships like this one with LMA.

“It is an exciting time for culture in Newcastle and this launch is yet more evidence that you don’t need to leave the city to forge a career in the creative sector.”

Deni Chambers, Principal at LMA Newcastle, added:

“LMA Newcastle arrives at a pivotal moment for the North East, bringing a unique, industry-first model that changes the rules of creative education.

“This isn’t just about opening a new campus; it’s about ensuring the region’s incredible talent no longer has to look elsewhere for opportunity, whilst putting Newcastle on the map for creating a strong talent pipeline.

“LMA is here to unlock creative potential at scale, attract talent to the region and show that creative careers can start right here in Newcastle.”

LMA Newcastle is now welcoming applications for its September 2026 intake, offering degrees in Music Performance, Music Production, Film & TV production, Digital Games Art, Acting, Dance, Musical Theatre, Marketing & Social Media, Events & Festival Management and Business for the Creative Industries.

Find out more at www.lma.ac.uk