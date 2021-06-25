When Willington film Director started making his low budget short horror films in 2019, he could never have imagined that they would end up on prime TV in the Middle East and North Africa. Well, this week, that dream became a reality.

The Rag Dolly Returns, Valentine’s Eve, Dolly v Eve and Valentine’s Eve 2 were all shown at prime time.

Dean said, “We can’t quite believe that a potential audience of 600 Million watched our films. It is very, very surreal.