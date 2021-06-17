In a major boost to the North East economy, five star housebuilder Barratt Developments North East, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has announced plans to launch 13 new developments this year, building over 1,400 new homes and creating 465 jobs.

In line with meeting demand for new homes across the North East, the 13 new developments will span the region, creating a total of 1,400 brand new two, three, four and five bedroom homes across both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The new sites will provide work for a number of disciplines, from construction trades such as bricklayers, electricians and landscapers through to Head Office support positions, alongside the creation of over 20 brand new roles in the business.

Due to increased demand, the local housebuilder is issuing a callout for bricklayers to join the company, offering the opportunity for continued career progression and support with the country’s leading housebuilder. In light of the heightened uncertainties across many job roles over the past 12 months, Barratt Developments is looking to create a solution with a secure career path, by encouraging bricklayers to apply for an integral role within the company during a year of continued success.

In addition to contributing to the regional job market, Barratt Developments North East will also continue to support the local environments in which it builds. During 2020 alone, the housebuilder built 560 new homes across the region, supporting over 1,750 jobs through its own business and that of its suppliers and subcontractors. This boost to the local housing market and construction industry was supported by a £2million investment in physical infrastructure works to benefit local communities, such as environmental and highway improvements.

What’s more, 2020 also saw the housebuilder create 11.9ha of greenspace, whilst also recycling 99% of all of its construction waste, diverting it away from landfill.

Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director at Barratt Developments North East, commented: “We are very pleased to be able to continue contributing to the local economy and support a wealth of jobs and new roles within the region with the plans of our 13 new sites. Despite the limitations presented by the pandemic, we were able to make significant contributions to the region throughout the course of last year. This year, we are committed to investing and supporting local trades, and look forward to working together to build even more quality new homes, in order to meet the region’s demand.”

Plans to launch the new developments come at a time when the housing market continues to boom as more people are benefiting from Government schemes to help to get on the property ladder and as the economy begins to recover from the pandemic.