LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION …

A PRESTIGIOUS new housing development at the heart of County Durham has attracted buyers from across the UK – with its location proving especially attractive.

Miller Homes North East’s Lambton Park sits on the edge of the Lambton estate – home to the Earls of Durham for centuries.

And not only do residents enjoy exclusive access to its park and woodland – much of which dates back to the reign of King Stephen, almost 1000 years ago – but they are also within easy travelling distance of the North East’s two most prominent cities.

On the banks of the River Wear, Lambton Park – designed by Ben Pentreath, architect of HM The King’s Poundbury estate in Dorset – is just a short drive from thecity of Durham; a UNESCO World Heritage site, to the south.

The larger commercial centre of Newcastle upon Tyne is an equally short journey away to the north, while Lambton Park’s closest neighbour, Chester-le-Street, lies on the East Coast main line.

And developers believe this is a key factor for those from outside the area, with figures produced by Miller Homes showing Lambton Park homes have been purchased by buyers from as far afield as Devon, the Midlands, Oxfordshire, Londonand the Home Counties.

Overall, a third of buyers stated the location was a key factor in their decision to buy, while a Lambton Park home was a second property for a fifth of purchasers.

And the majority of buyers have moved to the estate from other areas of the North East, such as Tynemouth, Newcastle, Gateshead and Durham city.

Lambton Park consists of two phases of housing either side of a wide, tree-linedboulevard and, with only two first phase apartments remaining, selling is now underway for phase 2.

Echoing the late Victorian Arts and Crafts style of housebuilding, design features include sashed bay windows, bi-fold doors leading to private gardens and spacious hallways and landings with extra wide doors to all rooms.

Plans are also in place for the construction of Bowes Gate; a ‘community hub’ with a Pavillion café bistro and a range of independent stores such as a delicatessen, butcher, florist and baker.

Aisling Ramshaw, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said the Lambton Park development, “has really brought the beauty of this area of County Durham into focus.

“Not only has it access to superb transport links but the historic city of Durham, the nightlife of Newcastle and the stunning heritage coastline are all within very easy travelling distance,” she said.

“Added to which, residents have exclusive access to some of the most beautiful unspoilt woodland in the UK.”

