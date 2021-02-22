Let your Mum know how much she means to you by locking your love!

This Mother’s Day the team at Castlegate shopping centre are helping the community to acknowledge their Mums by inviting them to lock their love to a giant heart in the centre.

The initiative is inspired by the European trend of ‘Love Lock Bridges’, where couples declare their love by writing their names on padlocks and then fixing them to bridges as a symbol of their love. The centre team put a twist on the idea and the messages are intended as a way for everyone to show their appreciation of their mums.

They have built a giant heart specifically for the visitors to the centre to be able to fix padlocks with messages for their Mum too. The heart will then become a beautiful representation of the residents of Stockton’s love for their Mums.

Marketing Co-ordinator, Chantal Taylor said “With the last year being such a difficult time for families and many people not being able to celebrate Mother’s Day with their family we thought this was a great way for people to show their affections for their Mum’s”.

Visitors to the shopping centre are invited to write a special message on a padlock for their Mum, Mother-in-law, Stepmum, Grandmothers, Wife, Mum-to-be, Aunt or any other special motherly figure in their life. The padlock is then fixed to the heart as a symbol of the lasting love and appreciation they have for them.

The centre team will be giving padlocks out to anyone doing their essential shopping on Saturday 6th and Saturday 13th of March. Alternatively, people can bring their own padlock along on their next visit or purchase one from B&M, Home Bargains and Wilkos in the centre.

“We hope that everyone enjoys this different way to celebrate Mums on Mother’s Day and we are really looking forward to seeing everyone’s special messages.” added Chantal.