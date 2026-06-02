STACK IS ON THE BALL FOR THE WORLD CUP

THE NORTH East’s STACKs are gearing up for the football event of the year, with the goal of providing the ultimate World Cup experience.

All the region’s leading entertainment and hospitality hubs – STACK Newcastle, St. James’ STACK, STACK Seaburn and STACK Middlesbrough – will be celebrating the tournament with screenings of the big games.

But that’s only part of the line-up of events that will ensure this year’s World Cup can be marked in style.

Kicking off with the opening ceremony on Thursday 11 June, when Mexico plays South Africa, STACK will be offering fans the opportunity to share the excitement on the big screen while enjoying all of the venues’ international street food offerings.

Throughout the competition – which includes the England games on 17, 23 and 27 June right through to the final on 19 July – fans and their friends and families can share the experience at STACK.

To get into the spirit of the event, all the venues will be offering a unique cocktail menu which pays tribute to the competing nations – but which will only be available as long as the country is in the running.

Once they’re knocked out the cocktail will also be removed from the list, until only the last few remain.

Attendees will also be able to get into the competitive spirits with an interactive football quiz which will again run at all sites, where visitors will be abled to correctly identify all 48 World Cup nations’ flags.

Every entrant will win a free drinks voucher which can be redeemed throughout July and August, with the overall winner receiving a £200 STACK gift card.

“The World Cup is one of this summer’s most eagerly anticipated events and we wanted to make sure that STACK is at the heart of it,” said Mary O’Shea, STACK Operations Manager.

“Everyone knows our venues as the perfect place to watch sporting events, not only because of the giant HD screens but because of the incredible atmosphere.

“That will certainly be the case when the World Cup takes place and we have lots of other exciting plans up our sleeves which will make it the perfect spot to enjoy all of the sporting action.”

Other plans include live DJs and entertainment around all of the England fixtures, with table and bench bookings for groups of eight or more available at some of the sites.

Selected venues will also be offering special corporate packages and private hire, for companies or groups which want to really enjoy the games in style.

For further information and to find out what offerings are available at each site, visit www.stackleisure.com