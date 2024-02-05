Muckle LLP grows top-ranked corporate team with qualified solicitor

Leading law firm for businesses, Muckle LLP, is continuing to expand its top-ranked corporate team with the addition of a newly qualified solicitor.

Melissa Henderson has recently qualified into the Muckle corporate team, where she will be assisting Partner Anthony Evans on a range of corporate transactions including share and asset acquisitions, reorganisations and share schemes.

Melissa completed an M Law Exempting course at Northumbria University and qualified with the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) route through a combination of qualifying work experience and sitting the SQE 2 exam through the University of Law whilst working at Muckle as a paralegal.

Prior to Muckle, Melissa also worked as a supervising paralegal at an international law firm where she gained experience in banking transactions, data subject access requests and a range of corporate litigation matters.

Alongside her work, Melissa co-leads on the Neurodiverse Lawyer Project which aims to support legal professionals with neurodivergence in their legal careers and educate firms on how they can support neurodivergent individuals.

Melissa said: “Muckle has been fantastic right from the beginning. I’ve had the opportunity to engage in a variety of transactions from start to finish, and I’m really excited to delve into some interesting and complex acquisitions.

“I’m passionate about diversity and inclusion and I’m keen to raise awareness and use my own experiences to make a difference. The entire team has been exceptionally supportive which has really helped me settle in here.”

Anthony Evans, Partner and Head of Corporate at Muckle, said: “Melissa’s positive work ethic goes beyond our team, and extends into her work within the community and active participation in the neurodivergence project.

“She has a genuine passion to make a difference for both her clients and the community and it’s great to have her qualify into the team.”

Muckle’s corporate team is ranked top in the region by both Legal 500 UK and Chambers & Partners.