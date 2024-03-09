Looking at moving Business? Here are a list of 5 industrial estates in Teesside that you can move to?

Are you considering moving your business to a new location in Teesside? With its strategic location and thriving industrial sector, Teesside offers a variety of industrial estates that could be the perfect fit for your business. Here is a list of five industrial estates in Teesside that you should consider as you plan your move.

1. Haverton Hill Industrial Estate: Located in Billingham, Haverton Hill Industrial Estate is a popular choice for businesses in the manufacturing and engineering sectors. The estate offers a range of industrial units and warehouses, as well as office spaces for businesses of all sizes. With excellent transport links and close proximity to major road networks, Haverton Hill Industrial Estate is well-suited for businesses looking to expand or relocate in Teesside.

2. Riverside Park Industrial Estate: Situated in Middlesbrough, Riverside Park Industrial Estate is a vibrant business hub that is home to a wide range of industries, including logistics, distribution, and light manufacturing. The estate boasts modern industrial units with state-of-the-art facilities and ample parking space. With easy access to the A66 and A19 highways, Riverside Park Industrial Estate offers an ideal location for businesses looking to establish a presence in Teesside.

3. Skippers Lane Industrial Estate: Located in the heart of Teesside, Skippers Lane Industrial Estate is a well-established business park that is home to a diverse range of businesses, including construction, engineering, and automotive industries. The estate offers a mix of industrial units, workshops, and office spaces, as well as a range of amenities and services to support businesses. With excellent access to major transport links and close proximity to Middlesbrough town centre, Skippers Lane Industrial Estate is a popular choice for businesses looking to relocate or expand in Teesside.

4. Bradbury Industrial Estate: Situated in Seaton Carew, Bradbury Industrial Estate is a sought-after location for businesses in the manufacturing and distribution sectors. The estate offers a range of industrial units, warehouses, and storage facilities, as well as modern office spaces with high-speed internet and telecommunications services. With close proximity to Hartlepool Marina and easy access to major road networks, Bradbury Industrial Estate provides businesses with a strategic location in Teesside.

5. Teesport Commerce Park: Located in the heart of Teesside, Teesport Commerce Park is a premier industrial estate that is ideal for businesses in the logistics, warehousing, and distribution sectors. The estate offers a range of high-spec industrial units, warehouses, and office spaces, as well as access to on-site amenities and services, such as security, maintenance, and logistics support. With excellent transport links to Teesport and major road networks, Teesport Commerce Park is a strategic location for businesses looking to establish a presence in Teesside.