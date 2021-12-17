It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! This festive season at Prezzo Manchester Media City, we’re all about helping everyone “Love Every Moment” and make up for lost time. That’s why the team has put together a totally unforgettable festive set menu, full of a delicious selection of Christmas specials, with a few tasty surprises thrown in too for every moment this winter.

So put on your hats and gloves, embrace the cold, grab your loved ones – the new menu is available now at Prezzo Manchester Media City!

The “Giving Back” Moment

As well as bringing a menu bursting full of flavour and festive favourites, Prezzo is excited and dedicated to ensuring everyone (not just customers!) enjoys a very merry Christmas.

Through Prezzo’s proud partnership with Feeding Britain, you can use the Christmas menu to help fight hunger in the UK with as little as £2. All you need to do is place an order for the “secret sprouts” (ingredients = 0% sprouts, 100% donation) and Prezzo will do the rest. All proceeds go directly to Feeding Britain – and don’t worry, no actual sprouts will arrive at your table.

The “Belt-Loosening” Moment

To have yourself a merry little Christmas, alongside your invisible sprouts, your table will be full to bursting with delicious new festive menu items, with a set menu offering two courses for £18.95 or three courses for £22.95 – that’s a gift worth celebrating together.

So take a break from your Christmas shopping, leave the cold outside and get the band back together to indulge in Prezzo’s new starters. These include the rich, wintery Garlic Bread with Balsamic Onions and Goat’s Cheese and the nostalgic Classic Prawn Cocktail. Vegans can opt for the new Italian Farmhouse Pâté with Balsamic Onions and Grilled Flatbread – perfect cosy comfort food.

The Crab & Lobster Ravioli with King Prawns makes a festive main fit for royalty – or the Three Kings – whilst the rich, indulgent Mushroom Tagliatelle will power you through whatever chilly temperature or family outing lies ahead. The Prezzo Christmas Burger packs two patties with blue cheese and an Italian touch of prosciutto, bringing that extra special something to the ordinary. Alternatively, you can ready your appetite for roast dinners with the Beef in Chianti with Pommes Anna, and start the festive period as you mean to go on.

There really is something for everyone to enjoy!

The “Oh, Go On Then” Moment

The Christmas catch-up is the absolute best time to share gossip, shoot the breeze and enjoy some long-overdue laughs together. And what’s better than chatting over a delicious dessert? Combine naughty and nice in the Chocolate Orange Layer Cake, which mixes rich chocolate ganache with tangy, Christmassy citrus and cream. If there’s anything left, you can leave it out for Santa.

For those moments when Christmas preparations have got you in need of a drink, you can wake up with the Baileys Flat White Martini, or warm up with the Festive Aperol Spritz, which throws cosy winter spices into the classic Aperol. If a drive home awaits, opt instead for the Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, because what hot chocolate is complete without whipped cream and gold honeycomb crunch?

After all, ‘Tis the season to dine out in style!

Prezzo says: “We all missed out last year, so Prezzo is more excited than ever to make this Christmas truly special for everyone. Let’s make up for lost time together. We can’t wait to help you celebrate!”

To ensure the ongoing safety of Prezzo’s customers and teams, table distancing will still be in place. There will also be sanitising stations, and Prezzo will be operating on a cashless basis.