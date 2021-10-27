New College Durham hosts Lumiere 2021 launch for event organisers, Artichoke, to announce the full programme as the light festival returns to the City of Durham and into the wider county for the first time ever.

From the cloakroom, to the freshly made canapés and live music, the students at New College Durham sparkled in their roles; travel and tourism students were on meet and greet, professional cookery and hospitality students prepared and served the 525 canapés, music students performed before and after the presentation and media students took photos and videos of the electric evening.

Artichoke enthused about their most ambitious edition of Lumiere yet.

Helen Marriage, Director of Artichoke, said:

“It has been an extraordinary and unimaginable two years since we celebrated the 10th anniversary of Lumiere.

“None of us could have foreseen the pandemic from the perspective of 2019 and the trauma and disruption that it would visit on our communities.

“This year’s festival is therefore very special, not least because there has been so much uncertainty around whether or not we would be able to make it happen.

“So we begin by saying this is a celebration. And all the more so with the exciting news that County Durham has been longlisted for City of Culture 2025.”

The ‘Marks in the Landscape’ will see artwork located at Finchale Priory, Penshaw Monument, Raby Castle, Ushaw Historic House and Gardens, Peterlee and Seaham Marina.

The great ancient walls of Durham Castle will proudly project the new work of ten of the UK’s most exciting poets, both written and spoken by the poets themselves. This is the first time the event has collaborated with leading poets.

Visitors of the festival will witness wonders and will have the opportunity to take part in digital and interactive works.

Councillor Amanda Hopgood, Leader of Durham County Council, commented: “As the UK’s leading light festival, Lumiere has truly put County Durham on the map and is a shining example of how culture enhances the vibrancy of our communities.

“Lumiere’s return is all the more special this year, as it is the first-time the installations will be spread across the county, making it even easier for our residents to enjoy the magic of the festival.”

From the 18-21 of November, Lumiere is open between 4.30pm and 11pm, with the county programme operating between 4.30pm and 10pm.