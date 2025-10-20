ROCK GREATS OPETH CONFIRM EXCLUSIVE DATE AT TK MAXX PRESENTS LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL

Progressive rock titans Opeth are heading to West Yorkshire next summer to play an exclusive show at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Sweden’s revered rock legends headline the historic Halifax venue’s stunning open-air courtyard on Saturday August 1 as part of their acclaimed Last Will & Testament World Tour.

The Piece Hall show is Opeth’s only UK date in 2026.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 10 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

After three decades of dazzling the world, Opeth made their most daring creative leap in late 2024 with their celebrated 14th studio exploration – The Last Will & Testament.

The Stockholm band’s first album since In Cauda Venenum (2019), was a progressive and dramatic triumph, and yet more proof that expecting the unexpected is the only way forward for fans of Sweden’s finest.

Supporting live dates sold out around the globe – including two nights at Syndey Opera House and stunning sets at both Bloodstock and Download.

Now Opeth’s legions of UK fans will get to see the incredible Last Will & Testament World Tour at The Piece Hall.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be broadening the spectrum of acts we’re bringing to Calderdale next summer as we welcome progressive metal stars Opeth for their only UK show of 2026.

“Famed for their incredible sound and powerful performances, our iconic courtyard will be the perfect backdrop for what’s set to be a spectacular show.”

Opeth join Ethel Cain, The K’s and David Gray among the first headliners to be announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2026.

The announcements come hot-on-the-heels of another record-breaking year at The Piece Hall in 2025. This summer’s run of 36 headline shows saw 185,000 tickets sold – a new box office record for the historic West Yorkshire venue. Plans are well underway for another 30-plus shows next year.

For more information about The Piece Hall please visit thepiecehall.co.uk

