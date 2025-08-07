Making its mark in just 7 months: 10,000 orders for the JAECOO 7

JAECOO UK has received more than 10,000 orders for the JAECOO 7 just seven months after launch in January 2025

With a 75+-strong dealer network and robust aftersales support, JAECOO continues its success by offering a compelling combination of off-road capabilities, on-road comfort, distinctive style and strong performance

Available in both pure-petrol and the highly popular Super Hybrid System powertrains, the JAECOO 7 has seen consistent demand since launch, with strong order intake continuing into Q3

The milestone underscores JAECOO’s rapid rise in visibility through major partnerships and high-profile appearances across UK cultural and automotive events, alongside its commitment to a customer-first approach and revered warranty offering

Further product launches are on the horizon, with the hotly anticipated compact crossover JAECOO 5 arriving in the UK this October

London, 31 July 2025

The JAECOO 7 has officially surpassed 10,000 units ordered in the UK, just seven months after its launch in January 2025. A major milestone that reflects not only strong demand but also JAECOO’s fast-growing presence in the UK, this figure underscores the appetite for the brand’s distinctive combination of rugged luxury, high-end technology and accessible premium appeal.

From the Goodwood Estate to the EPCR rugby tournament final, JAECOO UK has been steadily establishing itself as a name to know. With vehicles that deliver genuine off-road capability alongside refined urban confidence – all framed by JAECOO’s signature waterfall grille and strong design identity – the brand has become increasingly visible across the UK.

The JAECOO 7 was the first model to debut parent company Chery International’s highly coveted Super Hybrid System (SHS) in the UK – an advanced plug-in hybrid platform that maintains battery charge throughout the drive, never allowing it to drop to 0%. As the model that introduced this technology, the JAECOO 7 played a key role in building early momentum for the brand’s entry into the UK – momentum that helped propel JAECOO, together with sister brand OMODA, to a combined 2.1% UK market share in June 2025, outperforming all other OEMs by volume during that period. Just one year earlier, in August 2024, neither brand had officially launched in the UK. This rapid trajectory further reinforces the success of the group’s accessible luxury philosophy, bringing a premium SUV experience to a broader audience.

Gary Lan, CEO of JAECOO UK, said: “To pass 10,000 orders for the JAECOO 7 in just seven months is a clear signal of what’s possible when a new brand combines real product quality with cultural relevance and strategic visibility. We’ve worked hard to make JAECOO a brand people can see, feel and experience – whether at events, on the road, or through our growing retailer network. This is just the beginning.”

Available with two distinct powertrain options – a highly efficient pure petrol engine (available in front or four-wheel drive) or the advanced Super Hybrid System – this dual offering has widened the JAECOO 7’s appeal to a broad range of customers, from urban commuters to families seeking more adventurous versatility.

The JAECOO 7 starts from just £30,115 OTR*, climbing to £35,165 OTR for the SHS. Meanwhile, the hotly anticipated, smaller compact crossover JAECOO 5 is available to order now at £24,505 OTR* in Pure specification, and £28,000 OTR* for the Luxury option. Deliveries for the JAECOO 5 will commence in October, and a pure EV will also be offered for this model, with more information on that powertrain to be announced in the coming weeks.

*All prices quoted are correct at time of writing, July 2025