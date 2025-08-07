Mazda UK introduces six-year 100,000-mile warranty

From 1 st September Mazda’s registered in the UK benefit from a full six-year manufacturer warranty.

Mileage limitation for the official Mazda warranty rises from 60k miles to 100k miles.

The all-new Mazda6e has an eight-year battery warranty in addition to its standard warranty.

From the 1st September 2025 all Mazda cars registered from this date forward will benefit from a full six-year manufacturer warranty, while the mileage limit rises from the current 60,000 miles to 100,000 miles.

Commenting on Mazda UK’s new warranty, Mazda UK, Managing Director, Jeremy Thomson, said: “it’s great that we can now offer our customers in the UK a six-year warranty. If you consider that just 21 per cent of cars registered in the UK year-to-date have longer than a three-year warranty, this is a fantastic reflection of our commitment to the quality, reliability and engineering of our cars”. Adding, “I’m delighted that our dealers can now sell our new cars with one of the best warranties in the industry and in the years ahead our excellent approved used scheme will benefit with customers able to buy previously owned cars with added confidence of a full manufacturer warranty”.

With a six-year 100,000-mile warranty that simply requires the car to be serviced within manufacturer prescribed service programme, mileage and time parameters – 12,500-miles or 12-months^ on the majority of cars, the new Mazda warranty will benefit fleet users with longer term periods and high mileage usage.

David Wilson-Green, Customer Service Director, Mazda UK, said: “our new warranty will be great differentiator in an ever more crowded and competitive landscape. It highlights our focus on customer service, whether that’s retail, fleet or used cars, while for our dealers it represents a great opportunity to maintain customers in our network for longer in sales and service for years to come.”