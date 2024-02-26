Making these 9 dangerous mistakes in the workplace could prove fatal

Some machinery can cause permanent and irreparable damage to your physical health. Making sure you switch off tools and machines out of use is a good habit to have to ensure you don’t unnecessarily put yourself or others at risk. You should also never take risk and use faulty machinery that is known to not work to standard.

9. Working in a building which doesn’t follow safety guidelines

Commercial building owners, tenants and landlords are all bound by different rules to follow for health and safety. UK employers must carry out fire risk assessments and have a plan in place should a fire occur. Businesses should appoint a fire marshal, keep documentation up to date and run regular fire drills to make sure all staff know the procedure to follow in the event of a fire. UK commercial building owners and landlords need to also have gas appliances checked every 12 months and follow standards for electrical appliances within their buildings. Since 2012 building owners are also expected to take steps to find out if their buildings contain asbestos and follow the correct procedures for removing this safely (The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012).