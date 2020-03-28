Sassy Spring Cocktails to enjoy over Easter

Get ready to celebrate the first day of Spring (20th March) and Easter (12th April) with these 9 gorgeous cocktails.

Cotswolds G&T

Fill a Copa glass with plenty of ice and 50ml Cotswolds Dry Gin.

Top with Fever Tree tonic and garnish with a slice of grapefruit and a bay leaf.

Cotswolds Dry Gin RRP: £34.95 for 70cl. ABV: 46%

Available from: Cotswoldsdistillery.com, Waitrose, Majestic, Oddbins, Laithwaites, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges and Fortnum and Mason.

Gin 1689 – The Queen Mary Edition G&T

Fill a Copa glass with plenty of ice and 50ml Gin 1689 – The Queen Mary Edition.

Top with tonic and garnish with raspberries and sliced strawberries.

Gin 1689 The Queen Mary Edition RRP: from £37.95 for 70cl. ABV: 38.5%

Available from: Master of Malt and Amathus Drinks

J&B Rare Whisky Sour

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 50ml J&B Rare, 35ml Lemon Juice, 17.5ml sugar syrup,

3 dashes of Angostura Aromatic Bitters and 1 egg white and shake until the surface

of the shaker feels chilled. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a black maraschino cherry and

a fresh lemon slice

J&B Rare RRP: £22.50 for 70cl. ABV: 40%

Available from: Waitrose, masterofmalt.com, thewhiskyexchange.com, drinksupermarket.com, 31dover.com and Justerini & Brooks

Kokoro Yuzu Star

Fill a highball glass with ice and add 45ml Kokoro Yuzu & Ginger Gin Liqueur.

Top with 60ml Champagne, 60ml Soda Water and a dash of Tonic Bitters.

Garnish with lemon slices.

Kokoro Yuzu & Ginger Gin Liqueur RRP: £12.50 for 20cl or £20.50 for 50cl. ABV: 20%

Available from: kokorogin.com and John Lewis

Union Rum Spirited Maverick

Pour 50ml Spirited Union Lemon & Leaf, 20ml Passion Fruit Puree, 30ml Fresh Lemon Juice and 15ml Vanilla Syrup in a shaker.

Shake with ice and strain into pre-chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with passionfruit wheel float.

Union Rum Lemon & Leaf RRP: £29.95 for 70cl. ABV: 38%

Available from: Spirited-Union.com, Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange

Lowlander Yuzu & Grapefruit Beer

Fill a tumbler glass with Lowlander Yuzu & Grapefruit Beer.

Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

Lowlander Yuzu & Grapefruit RRP: from £2.60 per 33cl bottle. ABV: 2.5%

Available from: Amazon and 31 Dover

Lowlander Yuzu & Grapefruit Beer is also available from Notonthehighstreet.com in the Lowlander Botanical Beer Explorer Gift Pack for £24.

This Gift Pack also includes Lowlander Islander Summer Ale, Lowlander 0.00% Wit, Lowlander Grapefruit Pale Ale & Lowlander I.P.A.

Barentsz Mandarin & Jasmine Martini

Pour 55ml Barentsz Mandarin & Jasmine, 15ml triple sec (Grand Marnier), 15ml dry vermouth and a dash of orange bitters into a shaker half-filled with cracked ice.

Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

Barentsz Mandarin & Jasmine RRP: From £36.95 for 70cl in a luxury gift carton. ABV: 40%

Available from: barentszgin.com and Master of Malt

Pinkster G&T

Fill a highball glass with ice and 50ml Pinkster Gin.

Top with Fever-Tree tonic and garnish with raspberries and a sprig of mint.

Pinkster Gin RRP: From £35.00 for 70cl. ABV: 37.5%

Available from: pinkstergin.com and Amazon

Jaisalmer Golden Fort

Pour 50ml Jaisalmer Gin over cubed ice. Add 15ml fresh lime juice, 10ml Cinnamon Syrup and 50ml Cloudy Apple Juice.

Garnish with an apple fan of 3 slices and add grated nutmeg on top (optional).

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin RRP: From £34.95 for 70cl. ABV: 43%

Available from: The Whisky Exchange, Drinks Supermarket and Master of Malt