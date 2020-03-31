A new gin from the Netherlands, Gin 1689, is being launched in the UK. Founders of the Amsterdam Craft Gin Company, Alexander Janssens and Patrick van der Peet, created Gin 1689 based on an original 300-year-old recipe from the time of King William III of England, also known as William of Orange, and Queen Mary II.

The founders spent two years searching the archives of the British Library for the recipe whilst living in London and were excited to uncover the secret recipe in the rare books section. The recipe lists the original ingredients, but the exact quantities were concealed by a code created by the company of Distillers of London, which proved unbreakable. They acquired the exclusive rights to the recipe and tasked the master distiller at Herman Jansen in the Netherlands, a family distillery dating back to 1777, to recreate the gin recipe for them.

Distilled with the same botanicals as the 1689 recipe, the gin is a classic juniper style spirit in a distinctive royal blue bottle with luxurious gold lettering. Other botanicals include dried quince and pippin (apple), lemon and orange peel, nutmeg, aniseed, and clove.

Alexander and Patrick aim to celebrate the history of gin making and take the consumer back in time with the launch of Gin 1689. Their mission is to tell the story of how gin found its place in the world over 350 years ago. Back then, it was used as a spirit to heal people and has now evolved to become a drink which allows people to celebrate with family and friends.

Janssens says, “We are really excited to introduce Gin 1689 to the discerning gin market in the UK. It is the rebirth of an ancient premium gin recipe dating back from the time that the gin craze started in the UK. With our distinctive packaging and great tasting liquid, we’re confident that we can make a mark here. I was thrilled to discover the recipe whilst working in London and spending time in the British Library, as we knew William of Orange brought his Jenever recipe over to England when he became King; the beginning of gin’s popularity.”

Gin 1689 is best served over ice with a premium Indian tonic and garnished with raspberries.

RRP: From £35 for 70cl

ABV: 42%

Available from: Master of Malt and Amazon

www.gin1689.com

Instagram: @enjoy_gin1689, Facebook: @gin1689