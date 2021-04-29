North East based marketing agency, Narrative, has welcomed a wealth of new clients so far this year, adding a new client every week from January to March 2021.

These new clients span numerous sectors, including law, housing, hospitality and local authorities, and include Durham County Council, ForHousing, National Institute for Health Research, Recovery Connections and the North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO).

Narrative successfully tendered and pitched for an array of opportunities aligned to their ambitious growth plans for 2021, and triumphantly secured a dozen new contracts in as many weeks.

Chosen to strengthen each company’s on and offline positioning, elevate brand stories and inject new life into their marketing and PR strategies; using a combination of creative design, paid media, technical SEO, PR and content marketing, Narrative is already making an impact for their new clients.

The plethora of new client wins further add to Narrative’s current array of existing clients, about which MD Kieron Goldsborough, expressed his excitement:

“It’s fantastic to be partnering with so many exceptional businesses, whose motivations and innovative mindsets align so closely to our own. In what has been a difficult 12 months for many businesses, it is reassuring to see that businesses are beginning to kickstart their marketing programmes again and there is such a variety of projects out there for the North East agencies to get their teeth into.

“Onboarding these organisations is very exciting, as is welcoming them to our repertoire of valued clients.”

Durham County Council is working with numerous partners to deliver ‘Tyne to Tees, Shores and Seas’, known as the SeaScapes Partnership, the UK’s first Marine Landscape Partnership Scheme. The SeaScapes scheme will improve access to beaches, explore the shipwrecks and habitats beneath the waves, improve biological recording through citizen science, construct a coastal conservation centre, tackle marine litter and create opportunities for local people to enjoy being on and in the sea.

Karen Daglish, SeaScapes Manager, said: “From the outset, the team at Narrative made me and the rest of the team feel at ease and confident in their abilities. Being used to writing pragmatically, rather than creatively, I was definitely out of my comfort zone, but the Narrative team all made me and the rest of my team feel very comfortable from day one.

“Appointing Narrative to undertake website and design work, PR and content planning was an easy choice as they stood out head and shoulders above with a clarity in their approach coupled with an innate creativity that shone through – a combination very well suited to our community-led objectives to engage coastal communities and sea users throughout the development and delivery of the scheme.”