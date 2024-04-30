Marketing firm that’s helped over 1,000 businesses merges – and targets £1m turnover

AN ESTABLISHED marketing firm is eyeing up further growth following a key merger that has put them on course to turnover £1m.

Entrepreneur Bradley Johnson single-handedly formed Yellow Box Marketing in 2011 upon graduating from university. During that time his team has helped over 1,000 businesses with their digital marketing needs.

Now after merging with another successful local agency, Blend Digital, Stockton-based Yellow Box Marketing will act as a “one-stop shop” for every potential digital marketing need, from Web Design and SEO to videography and social media while the team has expanded to 13 full-time employees.

And following the merger with Blend, which had been headed up by digital specialist James Lees, will mean the pair bring a combined 35 years of marketing experience to Yellow Box Marketing – despite both still being aged under 40.

“The business has come a long way in the past 13 years, and the merger with Blend really takes it to the next level,” said Bradley, Managing Director of Yellow Box Marketing.

“Since 2018, the business has really caught fire and I think that’s because clients love working with a full-service digital marketing agency like ours. We keep everything in-house, so businesses can outsource all their marketing needs to us, which makes it easier and better value for them.

“Our approach has helped to set us apart and really fuelled our growth, and this merger has allowed us to grow our workforce and provide even more services, such as email marketing and a 360 marketing offer.

“That growth means that we are anticipating a turnover of £1m next year, which is another major milestone, and given the business is debt-free, it gives us a great platform to reinvest in the team to continue our growth going forward.”

Based in Stockton’s vibrant tech hub, Fusion Hive, Yellow Box Marketing specialises in assisting SMEs with their whole digital offering, from website design and social media marketing to SEO and videography.

Having initially been formed to help businesses develop mobile websites, the firm’s expertise now incorporates the full spectrum of digital marketing – a knowledge base that will be greatly boosted by the incoming team from Blend.

Having launched Blend less than two years ago following senior roles at several major North East firms, James Lees has helped hundreds of businesses over the past 20 years with their digital marketing.

And the high-skilled and experienced marketer – who has also lectured on the subject at Teesside University – believes the merger will help cement Yellow Box Marketing as one of the North East’s top digital marketing agencies.

“This is a really exciting merger that brings together two innovative businesses full of some of the most creative, talented digital marketing staff in our region,” added James, Commercial Director for Yellow Box Marketing.

“The deal has been a year in the making, so we are all over-the-moon that it has finally come off and I know that all our staff can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

“Over the past two decades, I’m proud to say that I’ve helped countless local businesses grow digitally, and following this merger, I believe the sky really is the limit for Yellow Box Marketing.

Brad added, “This is come at the perfect time for Yellowbox and I’m excited to see the results that our new and existing client will achieve from the roll out of our new service offering.”

