Opencast named North’s fastest growing tech company

Chief Financial Officer James Hodgson and Chief Executive Tom Lawson

Independent tech consultancy Opencast was last night named ‘Fastest Growing Large Tech Business’ at the prestigious 2024 Northern Tech Awards.

Chief Financial Officer James Hodgson and Chief Executive Tom Lawson picked up the trophy at GP Bullhound’s gala dinner for investors and business leaders at Manchester Cathedral.

Opencast was also ranked fifth in the NTA’s top 100 list of fast-growing technology business in the UK North. The ranking is based on compound annual growth over the last three years. Read the full rankings.

Welcoming the news, Opencast Chief Executive Tom Lawson said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been named as the fastest-growing large tech business in the North, as well as in the top five in the Top 100 list. It’s also brilliant news for the North East, demonstrating that Newcastle-founded businesses can break through on to a wider stage.”

Tom added: “The UK economic environment has made growth very tough for all UK businesses – and Opencast has not been immune to these market conditions. Despite this, the business made good progress in the past year, growing revenues from £37m to more than £50m, and increasing our people numbers to nearly 500.

“The NTAs recognise three-year growth for businesses – showing the reality of our growth position over this period. I could not be prouder of the whole Opencast team for the efforts everyone has put in over the past three years.

“Opencast continues to respond to demands from our clients and partners for support in tackling the challenges they face. As well as working for government, we’ve been sharpening our focus on healthcare and on work that delivers social impact.

“Thanks to GP Bullhound for this major award win – and congratulations to all businesses in the NTA 100 for 2024, as well as to the other award winners.”

Opencast has been named in the NTA Top 100 list seven times in the 10 years that the awards has been running. The business is headquartered in Newcastle, with hubs in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham.