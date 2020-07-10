Modena, 26 June 2020 – The Maserati Levante Trofeo and GTS, equipped with the powerful V8 engine, are the stars of the renewal project, and are now displaying a very special livery dedicated to Italy. A tricolor band of green, white and red stripes, applied by the skilled operatives of the Modena Plant’s Paint Shop, run over the bonnet and on the roof of the car, underlining its Made in Italy excellence.

Performance and an innate Italian identity, combined with a ceaseless commitment to innovation and leading-edge technology are values always at the core of Maserati’s DNA.

From July, five cars – three Levante Trofeo and two Levante GTS – with this special Italian livery will be on display in the main cities of the EMEA market. Subsequently, the livery will be available on all models of the current Maserati range in all international markets.