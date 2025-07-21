Maserati domineers Misano GT2 European Series

Prette of LP Racing scored a double victory in the Am Cup, confirming his place

at the top of the class rankings, as well as taking the runner-up position overall.

Calamia and Pampanini of Dinamic Motorsport took second place overall

and in the Pro-Am class in Race 2.

Misano Adriatico, 20 July 2025 – On its home track of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, in round 4 of the GT2 European Series powered by Pirelli, Maserati took two runner-up positions overall and one pole, two victories in the Am Cup and second place in the Pro-Am Cup. The double was completed in the LP Racing team’s number 1 Maserati GT2 by Philippe Prette, who was also the runner-up and took the overall pole position in Race 1. The Maserati GT2 number 7 of Dinamic Motorsport with Mauro Calamia and Roberto Pampanini took second place overall in a comeback in Sunday’s race, also the equivalent of the runner-up position in the Pro-Am Cup.

In Race 1 on Saturday, starting from pole position Prette managed to defend himself and maintain the lead until the mandatory pit stop. When he returned to the track, the Frenchman with an Italian licence resisted the attacks of his rivals, giving in only five minutes from the chequered flag when he surrendered the leadership to a Pro driver. However, Prette crossed the finish line in runner-up position overall, with victory in the Am Cup class. The other Maserati GT2, number 7, kept Pampanini busy in the first stint before he worked back up to third position after starting from seventh. Ahead of returning to the pits, in an attempt to defend himself Pampanini lost grip and careered off the track. When he got back on, he found himself in tenth. At the wheel, Mauro Calamia attempted to recover and managed to cross the finish line in the final position during the week.

The second round on the Romagna track on Sunday morning saw the two Maserati GT2s start from fifth and sixth, as numbers 7 and 1 respectively, with the latter in pole in the Am class. With the Calamia at the wheel, the Dinamic Motorsport car was the first to move up to fourth, responding promptly to attacks from number 115. Fifteen minutes from the start, Calamia took virtual third place. After the driver change, Pampanini found himself in second having profited from an issue in the pits, then maintained his placing until the chequered flag to celebrate with a podium on his home track. In the Am Cup, Prette obtained his second victory on the Misano circuit after Saturday’s win, starting from pole and remaining in the lead for the entire hour of the race. He also rose to fourth place overall, consolidating his leadership in the class standings.

In Thursday’s trials, Niccolò Pirri – son of Luca who drove the car at its debut in 2024 to a podium at Paul Ricard – also gained confidence in the Maserati GT2, to mark the Modena-based manufacturer’s return to closed-wheel racing after years of absence. At only 16, Niccolò, is the youngest driver to have ever test driven a Maserati car on the track.

The Trident manufacturer’s focus on young people is becoming stronger and stronger, partly down to its involvement in the new SRO GT Academy project announced last June at Spa-Francorchamps. The Academy offers the best-placed under-30 driver at the end of the 2026 season (at the wheel of a Maserati or a car from another marque) the opportunity to race in 2027 – with no budget required – in the GT World Challenge Europe, in a team to be created specifically for that purpose.

At Misano, in the GT2 European Series and GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup races, the Leading Car was an MCXtrema kitted out in a special livery created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Maserati MC12’s first victory at the 24 Hours of Spa. That specific configuration had already been seen at the Belgian trials.

After the summer break, the GT2 European Series powered by Pirelli returns from 19 to 21 September for its penultimate round, due to take place in Valencia, Spain.

Maria Conti, Head of Maserati Corse, noted: “Winning this weekend at Misano is even more important for us. We would like to dedicate our pride to Claudio Bortoletto, a fundamental member of our team and a historic figure in Italian motorsport, who recently passed away.

We dedicate to him a weekend of powerful emotions and an extraordinary haul: Philippe Prette’s double victory in the Am class both in Race 1 – having started from pole – and in Race 2, as well as the Calamia/Pampanini duo’s runner-up position in the Pro-Am class on Sunday. At our ‘home race’ at Misano, we have added another chapter to the Trident’s glorious history in motorsport, one made up of extraordinary cars but above all of invaluable people. We look forward to celebrating more victories ahead of next year’s major anniversary: Maserati’s century in racing”.