The QHotels Collection and The PGA Tee Up Together for The Big Golf Race

Oulton Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort hosts The Big Golf Race challenge to support Prostate Cancer UK and raise awareness through The QHotels Collection’s growing partnership with The PGA

[July, 2025] – The QHotels Collection and The PGA have teed off the next chapter in their national partnership with a shared commitment to raising awareness of prostate cancer—one of the most common cancers among men in the UK.

To mark the start of this purposeful initiative, the team from The QHotels Collection joined PGA representatives at Oulton Hall, to take on The Big Golf Race—Prostate Cancer UK’s flagship golfing challenge. Together, the group completed 54 holes in a single day, testing their endurance while shining a spotlight on an issue that affects 1 in 8 men in the UK.

Keith Pickard, Golf, Health Club & Spa Director at The QHotels Collection, said: “Golf is a powerful platform for connection, community and change. Our partnership with The PGA already brings incredible value to our resorts, and we’re proud to build on that by supporting Prostate Cancer UK through initiatives like The Big Golf Race. We hope this event will be the first of many, helping to raise awareness, encourage vital conversations, and ultimately save lives.”

This event is the start of a wider programme of awareness and fundraising initiatives that will be rolled out across The QHotels Collection’s golf resorts, encouraging golfers, members, and guests to support the cause while enjoying the game they love.

Duncan Rougvie, Head of Commercial Partnerships at The PGA, added: “Prostate Cancer UK is a longstanding and valued partner of The PGA, and we’re proud to extend that support through our collaboration with The QHotels Collection. Together, we have a real opportunity to raise awareness of prostate cancer within the golf community and beyond. Initiatives like The Big Golf Race are a fantastic way to unite our Members, venues, and golfers for a cause that matters.”

With seven golf resorts and eleven championship courses across the UK, The QHotels Collection is in a unique position to support awareness around men’s health issues through the game of golf. Building on the success of this event, the partnership with The PGA creates exciting potential for future activity, encouraging golfers, guests and members to get involved and show their support.

For more information on The Big Golf Race and Prostate Cancer UK, visit:

www.prostatecanceruk.org/golf