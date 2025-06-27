Maserati MCXtrema revives MC12 legend at CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa

The MCXtrema celebrates the 20th anniversary of the MC12’s first victory at the 24 Hours of Spa.

Another crucial step towards Maserati’s centenary in racing.

Spa-Francorchamps – 26 June 2025 – The triumphant arrival of Maserati at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa 2025. The beginning of the week leading up to round 3 of the GT2 European Series by Pirelli is in the name of the Trident, now marking another spectacular stage in the run-up to its first 100 years in racing.

MCXtrema is the official Leading Car for the event, kitted out in a special livery to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the MC12’s first victory at the 24 Hours of Spa; a memorable triumph in 2005 in unpredictable weather conditions with a very strong Vitaphone Team and Michael Bartels, Timo Scheider and Eric van de Poele at the wheel.

That epic victory was repeated in 2006 (Michael Bartels, Andrea Bertolini, Eric van de Poele) and in 2008 (Michael Bartels, Andrea Bertolini, Stephane Sarrazin, Eric van de Poele), raising the glorious MC12 to the Mount Olympus of international motorsport.

After two decades, the legend lives on through the MCXtrema: Maserati’s track-only ‘beast’ is leading the traditional opening parade at the greatest GT race in the world. Ahead of the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa weekend, just like every year hundreds of cars paraded from the circuit to the city centre, the entire route packed with thousands of enthusiastic fans: Maserati’s limited-edition super sports car led the group, with multiple world champion Andrea Bertolini at the wheel.

Featuring an elegant blue and black livery, the racing car takes up the colours of the sponsors of the Vitaphone Racing team’s award-winning MC12 GT1, a car that accomplished the feat of bringing home the record of three victories and two runner-up places on the Belgian circuit, considered the university of motorsport.

The customised details of the new livery feature a large contrasting trident on the bonnet and a play of lettering (blue on black) on the doors and on both sides of the tail. The characters make up the names of the most iconic Maserati models, its most legendary drivers and the circuits around the world where the Modena-based car manufacturer has triumphed.

Every detail is a tribute to the brand’s extraordinary heritage, an evocation of past triumphs and a good omen for the sporting future on the track.

Maserati leads the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa

After the spectacular celebrations, the week of racing is getting underway with round 3 of the GT2 European Series by Pirelli season, with two Maserati GT2s returning to the starting grid, ready to continue their successful path in the championship.

It is doing so with the number 7 from the DINAMIC Motorsport team, driven by Roberto Pampanini and Mauro Calamia (Pro Am Class) and the number 1 LP Racing car with Philippe Prette at the wheel (Am Class).

Finally, throughout the weekend of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS in Belgium, Maserati will supply the entire range of support cars with official Safety Cars, Leading Cars and Medical Cars, thanks to an agreement between the car manufacturer and SRO Motorsports Group.

The range will consist of the MCXtrema, GT2 Stradale, MC20 and two Maserati Grecales, one in the Trofeo version, with a 530-CV V6 Nettuno engine, the other in the Folgore version with 100% electric propulsion.

Maria Conti, Head of Maserati Corse: “Celebrating together with the MCXtrema the twentieth anniversary of the MC12’s first historic victory at the 24 Hours of Spa is not only a tribute to the triumphs of the past but also marks a significant step towards our upcoming centenary in motorsport, with the brand’s state-of-the-art car. It embodies Maserati’s spirit of constant innovation, passion and performance and brings our racing DNA to life on the track.

Seeing the MCXtrema at the front of the pack, on the circuit considered the university of motorsport, fills us with enthusiasm. Our commitment to excellence continues and, again at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, we look forward to continuing to write Maserati history in motorsport”.

Maserati is ready to feature at the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa 2025, both in and out of the race, to continue the emotional journey leading up to the brand’s 2026 celebrations of 100 years in racing. In 1926, the Maserati Tipo 26 – the first car in history to bear the Trident logo on the bonnet – took part in and won (in its class) the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel.

The countdown began a month ago when the Trident set alight the corners of the legendary street circuit in Monte Carlo. It is continuing towards a major anniversary, setting out a century of history of transferring technology from the track to the road, once again renewing itself on the extraordinary Spa-Francorchamps circuit.