The Hispano Suiza experience: meet, feel, live

Hispano Suiza offers the most exclusive and personalised customer experience in the automotive world, structured in three parts: meet, feel, live.

The company opens the doors of its facilities in Montmeló and of Peralada Castle to welcome its guests and guide them through the configuration of their new hypercar.

It includes test drives on both road and track of Hispano Suiza models, a five-star hotel stay, a Michelin-starred dinner… and much more.

Hispano Suiza has taken luxury and performance to a new dimension, transforming car ownership into a unique and personal experience. The brand has conceived an exclusive journey that invites the customer to discover its history, live its present and get behind the wheel of its most iconic models, while shaping the hypercar of their dreams.

A Hispano Suiza is much more than a masterpiece of engineering and design: it is the gateway to a tailor-made universe, where the customer not only configures a car, but also experiences a personal and immersive journey. Each model is an unrivalled masterpiece, which carries the legacy of a century-old brand, a pioneer in the Spanish automotive industry. This is reflected in the experience that surrounds the customer: exclusive, personalised and deeply cared for.

From the first contact with the brand, the future owner becomes an essential part of the creative process, with direct access to the technical and design team, and the possibility of defining every aesthetic detail of their vehicle, while discovering what makes Hispano Suiza an inimitable brand. Each experience is built as a unique journey, fully personalised and tailored according to the customer’s tastes, divided into three chapters: Meet, Feel and Live.

Meet: The beginning of the dream

It all starts with a personalised questionnaire, that allows the brand’s team to know the tastes, expectations and desires of each owner in order to design a completely tailor-made experience.

The welcome is held at the brand’s Atelier, located at the company’s HQ in Montmeló (Barcelona), where the client will greet the company’s CEO, Sergio Martínez Campos, as well as the technical, marketing and events teams. It is a unique opportunity to get to know who is behind each creation.

One of the most special moments will be meeting with Hispano Suiza Design Director Francesc Arenas, right where hypercars Carmen, Carmen Boulogne and Carmen Sagrera were born. In an intimate and inspiring conversation, client and designer will begin to configure the hypercar of their dreams. A process where creativity will be unleashed to give life to a truly personal Hispano Suiza.

Feel: Experience the thrill of driving

The second stage takes place at the Hispano Suiza Design & Innovation Centre, inside the brand’s private box located at Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, an experience that no other manufacturer can currently offer.

In this exclusive environment that combines hospitality and technology, the customer experiences one of the most eagerly awaited moments: a test drive on a closed track, accompanied by the company’s Driver Ambassador, former F1 driver Luis Pérez Sala, under the supervision of the technical team.

It is pure adrenaline: the customer physically connects with the soul of the vehicle and discovers the true meaning of high performance, advanced technology and design.

Live: Inside the “soul” of Hispano Suiza

After lunch, the client travels to Peralada (Girona), the historic birthplace of Hispano Suiza and residence of the Suqué Mateu family, owners of the brand. The trip continues to Peralada Castle with a private visit to the Hispano Suiza Museum and to the library – one of the largest in Spain – which houses editions of Don Quixote in several languages, original drawings and personal correspondence of Salvador Dalí, among other cultural gems.

DInner takes place at Castell Peralada, a Michelin-starred restaurant located inside the castle. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed by Chef Javier Martinez and Maître d’ Toni Gerez. At the end of an unforgettable meal, Ton, will delight guests with his unique cheese board, which he personally selects from the over 300 references on offer at Peralada.

The night will be spent at the Perelada Resort, a five-star hotel with a Michelin key and excuiste cuisine by chef Paco Pérez, as well as a golf course and Wine Spa. The following day, the tour concludes with a visit to the new Perelada winery: an architectural work signed by RCR Arquitectes (Pritzker Prize winners) and recognised for its environmental commitment. Clients will also have the chance to take a test drive behind the wheel of one of the brand’s models on the roads of Peralada.

Hispano Suiza takes care of every detail to offer the highest level of hospitality, including private transfers, personalised assistance and absolute comfort.

Video Experience Hispano Suiza on YouTube: https://youtu.be/poX9ddkMh_E