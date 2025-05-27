Master Maserati Driving Experience 2025 – The 26th edition in the name of the GT2 Stradale

Maserati announces the relaunch of the Master Maserati Driving Experience, an exclusive opportunity for driving enthusiasts who want to experience the thrill of driving the most powerful cars in the range.

The featured models include the GranTurismo Trofeo, MC20 and the new GT2 Stradale, all fitted with the revolutionary 3-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine, with power outputs ranging from 550 to 640 CV.

The Master Maserati Driving Experience offers exclusive events designed for all driving enthusiasts, regardless of experience level. For those seeking exciting first steps into the Maserati world, half-day events are available, with a programme packed with content and perfectly suited to less experienced drivers.

For those looking for a more intense challenge, the full-day events offer an advanced experience, featuring a highly dynamic programme and exciting competitions. In both strands, participants will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of extraordinary models, including the GranTurismo Trofeo, MC20 and GT2 Stradale, to experience the pleasure of driving a Maserati at the highest level.

Each programme focuses on fundamental aspects of sporty driving, such as driving at the limits, optimum trajectories, load transfer and proper tyre usage.

Thanks to an advanced telemetric system, each driver will be able to monitor their driving data, to improve performance and control.

The introduction of professional driving simulators adds further training sessions and excitement, where participants will be able to take part in racing challenges in the quest for the fastest lap, in total safety.

The variety of exercises and dynamic tests on the cars enhances participants’ adaptability to different driving conditions, each with their own characteristics: speed, handling, sensitivity and driving precision.

The circuits selected for Master Maserati 2025 are the Autodromo di Modena, Varano de’ Melegari and, for the GT2 Stradale Racetrack Experience only, the Vallelunga “Piero Taruffi” circuit, giving the opportunity to take advantage of and appreciate the very high performance of the new Maserati super sports car along the 4,085 metres of this demanding and technical track.

Since 1999, over 600 Master Maserati driving courses have been organised, with a total of over 8000 participants.

For further information on the various Master Maserati Driving Experience programmes, content and prices, visit the Maserati International website, Master Your Driving Experience | Maserati