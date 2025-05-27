Kia UK announces PBV Centre locations and commercial vehicle partners

Kia announces national PBV Centre locations and new commercial vehicle partners

Together, the PBV Centres will deliver a nationwide sales and services network for the Kia PBV range

PBV Centres are planned to be up and running in late 2025 – coinciding with first UK customer deliveries of the Kia PV5

Pre-orders for the PV5 are now open

Kia UK is proud to announce national PBV Centre locations and partners, where sales and after sales services for its PBV commercial vehicle range will exclusively be available.

The new PBV Centre network spearheads the launch of the brand’s professional business vans in the UK and is being built from the ground up to meet the needs of commercial vehicle operators and drivers. Kia PBV Centres are planned to be fully operational by late 2025 – coinciding with first UK deliveries of the Kia PV5.

Partners have been selected for their expertise and ability to best serve commercial vehicle customers, with many already supporting Kia’s own fleet and business customers, or serving commercial vehicle customers at multi-brand commercial vehicle sites.

Every PBV Centre will be equipped with its own dedicated facilities and specialist resources to support customers quickly and efficiently. This includes a sales area with display units, a service reception, dedicated workshop with high-capacity vehicle ramps, specialist Kia equipment and tools, and of course a supporting team of staff including sales, dedicated technicians and a service advisor.

Kia’s first fully electric commercial vehicle, the PV5, will exclusively be available from PBV Centres. This includes the Passenger version. Sales for the PV5 began on 1 May 2025 during its UK debut at the CV Show, when UK pricing and specifications were first announced.

Initially, Kia UK plans to sell between 3-4,000 units of PV5 in its first full year from PBV Centres, backed by the versatility and flexible options available. Kia plans to incrementally build year-on-year to around 17,000 PBV sales by 2030 in the UK.

Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia UK, explained: “The new PBV Centre network will be built on the back of our successful partnership with our dealer network and the vast majority of our new PBV Centres will be managed by an existing partner. The new network will be formed of a combination of standalone facilities; linked to multi-brand van centres; or at existing Kia locations. We will capitalise on our fleet and business expertise within our network, and are looking to operate very much under the same franchise principles we employ across our car business that have earned praise from our partners and customers alike.”