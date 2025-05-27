CUPRA Tavascan sharpens its emotional edge with new options and bold details

Enhanced emotional driving experience with new interior sound design

Extreme Pack adds CUP Bucket seats, 21” forged alloy wheels and performance tyres

Century Bronze Matt paint reinforces sporty proportions

Animal-free material steering wheel now available

Martorell, 27-05-2025 – The CUPRA Tavascan intensifies its appeal with a series of new additions, further enhancing the brand’s first 100% electric SUV coupé. As CUPRA continues its electrification journey, the Tavascan evolves with greater emotional engagement and bold design features.

The latest enhancements include a newly tuned emotional sound experience, a performance-focused Extreme Pack, a bold new Century Bronze matt exterior colour, and new interior material choices that reflect the brand’s progressive approach to design.

“The CUPRA Tavascan embodies the brand’s electrified vision, its striking design language, and emotional driving experience,” said Ignasi Prieto, Chief Brand Officer at CUPRA. “These new additions reinforce its core character and make it even more appealing to a new generation of drivers.”

A New Dimension of Electric Emotion

A new emotionally tuned interior sound signature, now standard across all versions in CUPRA and Performance Mode, strengthens the connection between driver and machine. Developed to react to throttle input, speed, and driving mode, the sound experience reinforces the sense of performance without becoming intrusive — designed to match the Tavascan’s character and amplify the thrill of electric driving. The result: pure electric emotion.

Extreme Pack: pure performance

Already available since the end of last year, the Extreme Pack adds two-tone 21’’ forged alloy wheels and 255mm front and rear performance tyres, giving even greater assurance when the pace increases. The forged wheels help reduce overall weight by 10kg while improving dynamics.

Inside, the heated and ventilated leather CUP Bucket front seats envelop the driver and passenger, helping deliver comfort and composure across any adventure.

New colours, new materials, same rebellious spirit

The new Century Bronze matt addition to the CUPRA Tavascan colour palette underlines the 100% electric SUV coupé’s exterior design, emphasising the vehicle’s athletic and sporty proportions. It’s the first time the CUPRA Tavascan is available with a matt finish, adding a bold new layer to its expressive exterior.

CUPRA also introduces an animal-free material steering wheel – available with textile and Dinamica interior options. This option reflects the brand’s ongoing exploration of alternative design approaches.

Designed and developed in Barcelona, the CUPRA Tavascan is manufactured at Volkswagen Group’s state-of-the-art plant in Anhui, China, a cutting-edge innovation hub for electric mobility.