SplashLearn Announces SpringBoard Maths Challenge 2021

Opportunity for North East pupils to collaborate and compete, with prizes worth over £8000 up for grabs

SplashLearn, a game-based maths programme for primary school children, is launching the SpringBoard Maths Challenge to allow students and classes compete against each other at a regional and national level. With the Education Endowment Foundation recently warning that maths skills in children will be disproportionately affected by lockdown, it is crucial children don’t fall even further behind with core subjects during this further period of school closures.

Kicking off on the 1st March, the 10-week competition (which is completely free of charge) provides the perfect opportunity for teachers across the North East to engage pupils in maths learning to boost their skills and confidence through and beyond school closures, as well as winning their school community weekly prizes – all whilst having fun throughout the process.

The popular game-based learning programme SplashLearn announced the first UK edition of its massively popular SpringBoard Maths Challenge today. The maths competition is a calendar marked event and is highly anticipated by teachers across the US and Canada. SpringBoard Maths Challenge 2021 is open to all classes from Year 1 through Year 6 in the UK and will run from March 1 – May 9, 2021.

All primary school classes can participate. After creating an account on SplashLearn, teachers can enrol their class for SpringBoard 2021. Once enrolled, all the maths problems the students solve will earn them points, which will count towards the total class score. The best performing classes with the highest points win weekly prizes at both the regional and national level. The winners will be announced at the end of SpringBoard. Prizes worth in excess of £8,000 are up for grabs.

“SpringBoard is a one of its kind maths challenge which brings students together in an environment that enables competition as well as collaboration. This year the competition assumes a new meaning as different classes compete with each other but are also coming together, learning together and are also having fun – something they haven’t been able to do this year,” said Joy Deep Nath, Co-founder, SplashLearn.

“It is crucial that children don’t fall behind with maths during this period of school closures. The SpringBoard Maths Challenge will help reduce the attainment gap, providing children with a fun and secure way to practice with their peers!” said Arpit Jain, CEO and Co-founder, SplashLearn. “We are excited to launch this competition in all regions of the UK. I wish all the regions and every school the greatest success” Arpit added.

The Springboard Maths Challenge 2021 is free to enter and is designed to give teachers and schools the opportunity to engage their primary students through fun maths challenges aligned to the national curriculum. The 10-week challenge will allow students to master their maths skills and enter the new class with confidence, whilst having fun throughout the process. The competition is being rolled out across all regions of the UK including Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, West Midlands, East Midlands, South West, South East, East of England and Greater London. For more information about the SpringBoard Maths Challenge 2021, please visit this page.

Catering for Reception through-Year 6, the SplashLearn programme is available free of charge to all schools and teachers in the UK. The maths content covers more than 570 skills through 2000 activities and games. The registration for teachers and entry to the competition is already open. Teachers can sign up for the SpringBoard Maths Challenge 2021 by visiting this page.

About SplashLearn

SplashLearn creates engaging learning experiences built to transform children into fearless learners. Its Reception through Year-6 game-based learning program is curriculum-aligned and has an adaptive algorithm that offers each child a personalized learning experience that is fun and immersive. It is currently used in 150+ countries and has benefitted more than 40 million kids around the world.

SplashLearn is available across all digital platforms (iOS, Android and Web). For more information, visit www.uk.splashlearn.com. Follow SplashLearn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.